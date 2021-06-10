Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Upgrades, Yuffie, and Everything You Need to Know





Intergrade star Yuffie.

square Enix

Just a year after FINAL FANTASY 7 remake was released on PlayStation 4, an updated version appeared on PlayStation 5. I’m still not sure about Remake Part 2 (for example, Hobbit’s book has been split into three films and FINAL FANTASY VII has been remade into multiple parts).

Here’s everything you need to know about games with bizarre titles.

What is Intergrade?

Intergrade consists of two parts. First, this is a visually improved version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake (these improvements are discussed in more detail below). The second part of the package is EPISODE INTERmission (as always, the use of quirky capital letters by Square Enix), which features DLC content featuring Yuffie Kisaragi, a character popular with fans of the original game. This DLC is for PS5 only.

Last year’s FINAL FANTASY 7 remake wasn’t a complete remake of the PlayStation 1 classic, but a remake of the first section of the game. The remake ends when Cloud Strife and the gang leave Midgar before meeting Yuffie. I will. As a result, the Materia thief did not appear in last year’s game. So fans are looking forward to seeing her again.

What are the changes in FF7 Remake?

Intergrade adds some features to Final Fantasy 7 Remake, most of which revolve around graphics. According to Square Enix, textures and lighting will be improved, but I’m wondering how noticeable these improvements are, but last year’s game was already pretty good looking and the loading time was reduced. There is also:

Options between “Graphic Mode” and “Performance Mode”. The former prioritizes 4K resolution and the latter prioritizes gameplay at 60 frames per second. Photo mode. Tactile feedback via the DualSense controller.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake looked incredible on the PlayStation 4, one of the best games I’ve ever played, but it had some minor drawbacks: blurry textures. .. These textures have been modified with Intergrade to give crisp wooden doors and visually improved flowers. This made the fans enthusiastic.

Comparison of important video game doors

Left: Final Fantasy VII Remake on PS4

Right: PS5 Final Fantasy VII Intergrade

(Let’s hope that the famous flower will be fixed) pic.twitter.com/7JPYaSq6sA

Nibellion (@Nibellion) June 9, 2021

A review of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade is currently underway! We can share more soon, but first … pic.twitter.com/ZzhVJnH7pi

Nova Crystallis (@Nova_Crystallis) June 9, 2021

If you own FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake on your PS4, you may have heard that you can upgrade to Intergrade for free on your PS4. This is a little confusing. Instead of getting the entire Intergrade package, you get an improved version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. EPISODE INTERmission is sold separately as DLC for $ 20. This means that if you don’t own a PS4 game, you can buy the entire Intergrade package for $ 70.

Please note that the free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 does not apply to those who have downloaded Final Fantasy 7 Remake for free as a PlayStation Plus benefit.

What do we know about Yuffie’s mission?

Yuffie is on a mission in Midgar to steal precious materia from Shin-Ra, the main villain of FINAL FANTASY 7 Remake. She was naturally in Megacorp because Yuffie is from Utai, the area that wages war with Shinra before the game event in the Final Fantasy 7 world.

Expect this DLC to delve into some of the history between Shin-Ra and Wu Tai. Part of the war will probably appear in Fort Condor, a mini-game included in the DLC. (Those who remember the FINAL FANTASY 8 and 10 mini-games know that these can take over their lives.)

Play as Yuffie and the new character Sonos.

square Enix

Yuffie’s story takes place during the Final Fantasy 7 Remake event, and the creator of the game states that her story leads directly to the true sequel to the remake.

DLC introduces a series of new characters, including Sonon. In the game, Yuffie’s companion and fellow warrior from Utai trained under Yuffie’s father. As Yuffie works with Avalanche, the eco-terrorist group Cloud has joined Midgar, which also includes a new face from the group.

As for the villains, Weiss, who Final Fantasy fans will remember from Dirge of Cerberus, is back with his brother Nero.







