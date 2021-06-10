WIMI Hologram Cloud has excellent interaction in light





Hong Kong, June 9, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) –Fintech market research organization Tailor Insight recently reported in a research report, “WIMI Holographic Cloud has excellent interaction in the light field of 5G holographic communications. It is exposed. ” The 2021 Google I / O (Developer’s Day) was officially held in the early morning of May 20th, Beijing time. The conference took place in the form of a three-hour online live broadcast. Google Developer Day is now launching a technical discussion on chip TPUs, conversational voice AI, holographic 3D video chat, Android 12 systems, real-time AR maps, quantum computers, and personal privacy protection.

Google delivered a series of keynotes for consumers and developers. In addition to regular updates and iterations of Android 12 system details, Jeff Dean, vice president of research and health at Google, concretely details the relevant details of the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) chip that can be used to run AI. Proposed to. It is generated by training an AI model, and is expected to be applied to smart speakers and mobile phones. Jeff Dean explains: Due to architectural optimizations, TPU v4’s computing power is twice that of v3, and actual performance is up to 10 times that of v3. In addition, the previous AI Pod Primarily adopts a TPU integrated design, and in the 4th generation version, Google uses fiber optic lines to combine different sections to reduce maintenance effort. “

At this year’s Google Developer Day, Google focused on AI and its landing scenarios, highlighting advances in understanding the language of AI technology and controlling overall AI capabilities. From the music program co-starred by Tune Yards and Blob Opera at the beginning of the conference, the AI ​​choir Blob Opera adjusts the accompaniment style and rhythm in real time according to the singing content of the female lead singer. The style is pretty nice. This performance has made people feel AI technology and its new and powerful application scenarios. In follow-up, Google will also apply AI to existing applications such as voice recognition, collaboration offices, and Google Maps.

One of the coolest technologies on Google Developer Day this year is the Project Starline system developed by Google. The Starline project has made holographic 3D video calling another big step. Compared to traditional video call conferencing, the Starline project is exploring new online conferencing modes. First build a real-time 3D model using a high-resolution camera and depth sensor, then send large amounts of data using real-time data compression technology and existing networks. Finally, with the help of a large display screen, a life-sized 3D image is displayed, making it appear that the video caller is communicating face-to-face in real time. In the application layer of the new technology, Google plans to introduce Project Starline to the commercial sector such as hospitals and news media for small-scale cooperation. The Starline project is still under development, but it is hoped that it will be installed and used in life as soon as possible.

Interpreting Google’s new holographic 3D video technology reveals that this Google Developer Day has caught people’s attention. However, Google isn’t the only one to do more research since the earliest development of holographic 3D video chat technology. As a company seeking to study the field of holographic 3D, WIMI has long integrated holographic 3D and 5G structures and has been actively researching innovative 5G applications and holographic 3D communications. Today, WIMI has invested in dozens of high-quality upstream and downstream companies in the industry chain, making it the “founder of China’s holographic ecosystem.”

WIMI’s holographic AR technology has achieved fruitful results in 5G. Recently, WIMI won a bid for China Mobile and the second phase of holographic remote interaction on the media cloud platform. In short, WIMI ultimately outperformed other competitors in the holographic and telecommunications fields to win the bid. Do not underestimate the strength of WIMI’s 5G. As a specialist in 5G communications holographic applications, WIMI has always invested in independent R & D and 5G core areas, as well as fully integrated 5G, AR / VR, holographic communications, and other technologies. In addition, strengthen close cooperation with industry partners such as China Mobile and other carriers, actively promote applications and practices of 5G holographic communication services, digital of Chinese holographic communication applications in vertical industry. Assists in conversion. WIMI has already become a pioneer in the practice of 5G holographic communication lifestyles.

The WIMI Holographic Cloud has taken the opportunity of the 5G era to build the 5G holographic application market. Detailed layouts for holographic interactive entertainment, holographic conferencing, and other high-end applications are becoming increasingly popular in many areas, including holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, and holographic home applications. WIMI also supports holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications with multiple technologically innovative systems. WIMI’s 5G Holographic Communications is a full-dimensional portrait video technology system that creates a truly interactive experience that allows users to focus on video communications. On the other hand, holographic 3D communication images use a high-speed processing algorithm. In other words, the image information is processed quickly and the acquisition speed is guaranteed to reach 10GB / sec.

It’s worth noting that WIMI’s 5G holographic communication video chat is as realistic as it was shot in the field, rather than being rendered on a computer. This discovery is made possible by integrating computer vision, AI intelligent learning, spatial audio, advanced compression, depth sensor cameras, and a huge display with “light field technology.” The screen allows you to view high-resolution 3D images without the need for special glasses, and the depth camera allows participants to be viewed from different angles. If everyone is in a video conference, you can fully image everyone’s face and display it in a holographic 3D video chat. The discovery of this interesting technology allows interviewers to ensure that they are really in the same scene as others, hold face-to-face meetings at a distance, sit in front of them, interact and communicate as usual. I will. Meeting. WIMI plans to further improve the behavior of voice noise reduction and video optimization effects in online meetings in the future.

The realization of WIMI 5G communication holography is the result of the efforts of all WIMI R & D staff. In particular, to overcome the phenomenon of communication and chat delays, they have this real-time 3D model with gigabytes of data per second. I found it to generate. Video data is compressed 100 times by new compression and streaming algorithms and can eventually be sent over an existing network. The efforts of WIMI’s R & D personnel are not only reflected in this regard, but also propose holographic virtual character voice reconstruction technology. That is, it presents a virtual person using dynamic capture of the human skeleton, real-time image rendering, voice recognition technology, and voice simulation technology. The WIMI Holographic Cloud Spectrum Platform can enable image collection and restoration of people across the country. It is an interactive platform with data storage, image recovery, and holographic social attributes. WIMI also builds a complete 5G holographic communication application platform through the combination of the above systems to support a variety of online terminal and personal device applications. Meanwhile, WIMI is also focusing on a variety of mainstream 5G holographic applications, including holographic social communications, holographic family interactions, holographic star interactions, holographic online education, and holographic online conferencing.

Technology provides convenience to humankind, solves problems that human beings cannot solve, and manages society more efficiently and comfortably. As a technology creator in the field of science and technology, WIMI Hologram Cloud looks forward to delivering different surprises to the general public each time. Going forward, WIMI will continue to expand its 5G + holographic applications in multiple areas, including AI treatment in the holographic medical field and holographic AR live broadcasting. The subsequent development of WIMI is imaginable.

