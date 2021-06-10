Learn how to use the latest features of Google Meet





When the pandemic broke out and the era of telecommuting officially began, Zoom quickly won the title of its favorite video calling platform. But other big companies didn’t want to keep up, so they started adding even better features to their conferencing tools.

That’s exactly what Google did with Meet, which has released a ton of features over the past year. If you notice the latest layout changes, you may need walkthroughs of all the new features and clues to learn how to use them.

Everyone has access to Meet, but most of the changes in the last few months have been made in Google Workspace, the Google Professional Suite for Enterprises. If you have a basic free account and the tech giant decides to offer these new features to free customers altogether, you may have to wait until you get these new features.

New layout for Google Meet

Last year, a zoom-inspired tile view hit Google Meet, but the platform built a more sophisticated version. Now users can get a dark background and unpin their video feed from the tile view to show themselves in a floating window.

The control dashboard has also changed. The red hang-up button was on the right and the button to turn audio and video on and off was on the left. This change is to prevent you from accidentally ending the call instead of unmuting yourself when your boss asks you.

Google launched this new design rollout for Meet in May and will continue to do so throughout June. When this feature hits your company’s Google Workspace account, you’ll see a banner informing you of the latest layout before the call. There is also a link here that gives you the opportunity to go back to the old Meet skin up to a certain date. However, when that day comes, there is no turning back.

Voting, Q & A, whiteboard, breakout room

Beginning in September 2020, Google began releasing a variety of tools to make pandemic work meetings more productive.

It started with Whiteboarding, the only new activity tool currently available to those piggybacking on Google’s free account. It uses the lesser-known and often underrated Jam platform. This is much like putting a large board in the meeting room to write down ideas and scribble. To activate this[アクティビティ]Click the button.In the lower right corner of triangles, squares, and circles[ホワイトボード]Go to[新しいホワイトボードを開始]Click.

The Jam file will open in a new window and will be visible to all participants in the meeting. When the call ends, the file is automatically saved to the host’s Google Drive and all participants can access it. If you’re attending a follow-up meeting, you can open an existing Jam file and resume where you left off. To do this[ホワイトボード]After clicking[ドライブから選択]Click.

Voting and Q & A work in a similar way, this time using Google Sheets. Both tools are pretty obvious: one allows the organizer to survey the audience with or without live results, while the second asks attendees with an interface similar to Google Docs comments. That is. The organizer has the authority to scrutinize the question before it is made public, and participants can only see the question after approval. In a true message board way, the query is endorsed by other participants and can even be deleted by the original contributor.

When the call ends, both tools create a Google Sheets file that summarizes the results and records of all the questions asked during the meeting and makes them available to all attendees.

When hosting a meeting[アクティビティ]Below the button[投票]Click to get an idea of ​​what your audience is doing. There, anyone can also click Q & A to ask a question.

Finally, the Breakout Room is a useful tool when you have a lot of people to call. To use them[アクティビティ]Go to[ブレイクアウト ルーム]Choose. Therefore,[ブレイクアウト ルームの設定]Click. A new window will appear allowing you to create up to 100 small groups, each with a different name. A list of participants is also displayed so you can distribute it by group, but you can also press the shuffle button and let Google Meet do it for you.

The breakout room can be closed at any time. Alternatively, you can set a timer to close it automatically. In either case, the user will be alerted for 30 seconds before everyone returns to the main meeting.

Presentation directly from Google Docs, Sheets, Slides

If there wasn’t enough stress to give a presentation to the audience, Google Meet once required everyone to search for files through the platform. Now anyone with a Google account can avoid the hassle and press the current shortcut button directly from the tab that opened the file.

This option is in the upper right corner of the screen for Google Docs, Spreadsheets, or slide files.[共有]It looks like a rectangle with an up arrow right next to the button. Click to display the meeting name in Google Calendar. If not, you can use the meeting code to manually enter the meeting code under the presentation at any time.

If you don’t know the code[通話]Go to the info button at the bottom right of the tab[参加情報]Copy and find the PIN below.

Expired meeting code

Google Meet links have been working for a very long time since the scheduled date, but they are no longer. The Meet link now has an expiration date, whether it’s a paid account or a free account, depending on the scheduling platform the organizer used to create the meeting.

If you use Google Calendar to generate the link, the code will be invalid 365 days after it was last used and will only be invalid if it is not linked to a future or recurring event. If you’re using other platforms such as Gmail, Hangouts, or the Meet home page, your meeting code will expire one year after the last meeting you held.

