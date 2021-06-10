Sony announces professional Airpeak S1 drone unveiled at CES





Sony is now fully releasing the Airpeak S1 drone announced at CES 2021 in January. The announcement includes more details about the drone’s features, features, and reveals the $ 9,000 price for a drone without a gimbal or camera, all of which makes this drone a professional video market. I am consolidating the idea that I am aiming for.

Airpeak with α7S and 24mm lens attached to an optional gimbal.Image: Sony

The Airpeak S1 is built to work with Sony mirrorless cameras, including the A7S Mark III, FX3, or the 8K-enabled Alpha 1. These connect to a special version of the Gremsy T3 gimbal designed specifically for Airpeak. Must be purchased separately. With the camera, the drone’s flight time is about 12 minutes (although you can achieve 22 minutes with no load). It’s also worth noting that the camera requires its own battery, which is not powered by the drone.

Sony has already released a preview of the types of shots you can take with your drone. You can see it below. You can also take a picture of the retractable landing gear in motion.

One of the biggest selling points of drones is their stability and wind resistance. According to Sony, it is stable in winds of 44.7 mph (20 m / s, twice the value DJI estimates for the Inspire 2), and the drone and infrared rangefinder stop before the drone hits an obstacle. , Should be stable without satellite reception. Sony even worked with Japan’s space agency JAXA to help with some of the drone’s testing.

Airpeak is also fast and can run from 0 to 50 (close to the top speed of 55.9 mph) in 3.5 seconds. However, it’s worth noting that Sony hasn’t stated that what speed or acceleration a drone can get while flying a camera can be achieved without some attachment. That said, Sony showed me and other journalists a video of the drone drawing a figure eight in the air.

For comparison, the DJI Matrice 600 Pro, which costs about $ 7,000 without a gimbal or camera, has a top speed of 40 miles per hour and battery life of 32 minutes alone or 16 minutes with a 13-pound payload when using a stock battery. is. ..

Sony plans to ship Airpeak in the fall

The Airpeak S1 can be operated only with the attached controller, but Sony has an app called Airpeak Flight, which makes it easy to operate. This app is currently only for iOS / iPadOS, but it allows you to control the camera and gimbal. Airpeak can be operated by one person, but dual operator mode is also possible, with one controlling the flight and the other controlling the camera. Sony states that the range of controllers is still under test.

A controller with an iPad running Airpeak Flight.Image: Sony

You won’t get a camera or gimbal for the Airpeak S1s for $ 9,000, but it comes with two sets of propellers, a controller, two batteries, and a charger. Sony plans to ship in the fall and will offer a service plan to cover the damage caused by the collision.

In light of all Chinese drone laws and controversies, Sony has made it clear that the Airpeak S1 is designed and manufactured in Japan. It was repeatedly featured in press briefings and press releases.

