Google unconference returns, registration started





Google will be hosting a Search Central Unconference virtual event on June 21st for another year. Registration is open from now until June 14th.

Google held its first unconference last August. This was the first virtual event in the company’s history.

As companies were forced to do something during the pandemic, Google turned to virtual events instead of face-to-face meetings, which are usually held throughout the year.

With travel restrictions still in place in many countries, Google seems to be planning to keep the event virtual for at least another year.

If the success of a virtual event can only be measured by attendees, Google’s first unconference is a home run. Attendance was quickly filled and feedback was generally positive.

Advertising

read more

Here’s what Google will prepare for your second annual event:

What is a Google Unconference?

Google calls this particular event an “unconference” and makes it clear that it is different from regular Google events and other online conferences.

“This event is not just for you, it’s your event. In particular, the word” unconference “means that you can choose the session you want to attend and actively participate. Form an event by participating in discussions, feedback sessions, and similar formats that require your opinion.

Google strongly emphasizes the participation aspect of this event. If you want to sit down and listen passively to the speaker presentation, you don’t need to attend this event.

Advertising

read more

The Google Search Central Unconference encourages attendees to actively participate in each session.

That’s why Google aims to diversify its list of individual participants from different backgrounds.

“This is your chance to work with other site owners, SEOs, developers, digital marketers, publishers, and Google’s product teams (such as Search Console and Google Search).

A diverse group of participants is the idea that it helps participants learn more from each other and from their own unique perspectives.

“Due to the limited number of spots, it may be necessary to select participants based on background and demographics in order to successfully combine different perspectives at the event.”

Unfortunately, that also means that not everyone who wants to attend an event gets a chance.

Sessions are not recorded to add unconference exclusivity. Blog posts will be published after the event, but in most cases the events at the Unconference will stay at the Unconference.

How to register for the Google Search Central Unconference

If you would like to attend the unconference, please fill out the application form.

The application asks registrants to vote for two sessions that they are interested in attending. Sessions are added to the event based on the number of votes received.

Advertising

read more

The possible sessions are:

Publisher Policy Video Search Console chit chatVideo SEO Q & ACore Web Vitals & Ecommerce Q & ACore Web Vitals & RUMCore Web Vitals – Diagnosis and Resolution of Common Problems Website Quality 2021 Website Quality Ecommerce SEO Challenges and Best Practices Search Central Support Improvement Log File Analysis Podcast Open Web SEO Feed Future SEO Scripts-Automated Creation Makes SEO Easier

If your application for the event is approved, Google will notify you between June 14th and 16th.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos