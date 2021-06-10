DVIDS-News-Navys Local Tech Bridge Introduces South Carolina Research Institute





Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantics Palmetto Tech Bridge (PTB), Charleston, South Carolina, announced a partnership with the South Carolina Research Institute (SCRA) in early June to mutually in public and private sector technology. Announced to promote beneficial progress.

Called the Partnership Brokerage Agreement, this Memorandum of Understanding establishes SCRA as an intermediary to support the operation of the PTB by helping identify and coordinate organizations that are interested in and can engage in productive collaboration with NIWC Atlantic. ..

NIWC Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy said the off-base technology bridge will enhance collaboration, knowledge sharing and modernization between federal laboratories, academia, research institutes and cutting-edge technology companies. As our first major innovation partner, we welcome SCRA to join the urgent mission of accelerating solutions to national combatants.

PTB’s mission is to integrate business and higher education into the Navy’s latest national initiative to solve difficult technological problems and support a regional ecosystem of innovations that ensure rapid technological progress and modern relevance of competition. Is to promote and expand.

Founded by South Carolina in 1983, SCRA is a public, non-profit company that helps entrepreneurs and technology start-ups, enables academic research and its commercialization, and connects industry and innovators to Palmetto. It aims to foster a state innovation economy.

We are proud to formally partner with NIWC Atlantics Palmetto Tech Bridge, said Bob Quinn, Executive Director of SCRA. This partnership has great potential for member companies and many other companies, and we look forward to acting as connectors and facilitators between academia, entrepreneurs, industry, the Navy and between them.

According to NIWC Atlantic engineer Michael Merriken, Technology Bridge leverages sources of innovation found inside and outside government laboratories for uninterrupted vigilance, fail-safe cybersecurity, and engineering excellence. Meet national demand. 2019.

Carolina offers a unique blend of cutting-edge industry, entrepreneurship, American historical significance, and proud maritime military traditions, Meriken said. Together with partners like SCRA, PTB can become a center of excellence to develop dual-use solutions that meet defense needs and enhance the region’s economic strength with innovative commercial products.

In line with the new partnership, SCRA will host a collaboration event in the Somerville office building. Off-base locations provide an easily accessible landing site for government, private sector, and academia representatives to build and build productive partnerships.

About NIWC Atlantic As part of the Navy Information Warfare System Command, NIWC Atlantic provides system engineering and acquisition through the acquisition, development, integration, production, testing, deployment, and maintenance of naval, integrated, and national fighters. , Provides information warfare capabilities. Interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

About Palmetto Tech Bridge The Palmetto Tech Bridge, in partnership with NavalX and NIWC Atlantic, connects, strengthens, and maintains the acceleration of the technology ecosystem across the Ministry of the Navy and the broader Department of Defense. Our main focus areas are cybersecurity, telecommunications and autonomous systems to advance the technology of government, academia and private sector. For more information, please visit www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/palmetto-tech-bridge/.

About the South Carolina Research Institute The South Carolina Research Institute (SCRA), accredited by the State of South Carolina as a public non-profit corporation in 1983, is an innovation in South Carolina through the influence of four programs: SC Academic Innovation, SC Facilities, and SC Industry. Promoting the economy. Solution and SC launch. For more information, please visit www.scra.org/.

Date: 06.09.2021

This work, the Navys Local Tech Bridge, must bring the South Carolina Research Institute on board, be identified by Steve Ghiringhelli, DVIDS, and comply with the restrictions set forth at https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright. There is.

