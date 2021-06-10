Moto G Stylus 5G coming to the US next week





Motorola is flooded with affordable Moto G and Moto E mobile phones, but not all markets, especially the United States. Earlier this year, Motorola expanded its lineup with the latest version of the Moto G stylus with a stylus, but previous leaks confused it. The company is developing a slightly better version of the phone, which turned out to be the Moto G stylus 5G for the US only.

The Moto G Stylus 2021 and Moto G Stylus 5G, launched earlier this year, are at least not much different. The latter is a bit heavier, but many of the specs, especially the larger 6.8-inch 1080p screen, are similar. This includes a 48MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, but the macro camera will be upgraded to 5MP.

Of course, the same stylus and the set of software features that make the phone worthwhile. This includes an app that pops up when you pull out the stylus, and the ability to use the Moto Note app on the lock screen. That said, the stick doesn’t have pressure sensitivity, so you can’t expect the level of art on the Galaxy Note or Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Moto G Stylus 2021’s Snapdragon 678 doesn’t support 5G connectivity, so the biggest difference is, of course, in the processor. Instead, the Moto G Stylus 5G runs on the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and features a larger 5,000 mAh battery to support additional power consumption. Motorola also mentions a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, but it also gets 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Given a processor that is technically one performance lower than the Snapdragon 678, it’s pretty surprising that the Moto G Stylus 5G will be available for $ 399.99 from June 14th. It has a tag, but it also doesn’t come with a stylus.

