Significant changes in Google Photos affect millions of iPhone users





Google Photos has announced significant changes that will bring some new features to the iOS version of the app.

Google Photos brings powerful new features to iOS apps.

Previously only available on Android devices, the latest updates to the Google Photos Photos and Video Editor are finally coming to iOS.

This update is revealed in the new official Google Photos help document, which leverages machine learning to create editing suggestions based on the content of the particular image you’re viewing.

Select an image[編集]Tap the icon to automatically display new candidate carousels. These suggestions may be designed to improve basic image processing features such as brightness and contrast. However, the app also offers other artistic features such as black and white portraits, cool and cool filters.

After applying the suggested edits, you can drill down into individual controls and adjust them to your liking. This neatly provides the benefits of automatic image improvement while maintaining user control and creative input.

The video editor has also been updated to match the look and feel of the photo editor.

Google Photos offers new machine learning-based suggestions and precision adjustments … [+] Photo editor. Now available on iOS.

Not surprisingly, Google is taking advantage of the new carousel to promote exclusive, subscriber-only effects with filters such as Color Pop, Radiant, Ember, and Airy. These options are clearly branded with the Google One logo and always visibly remind you of features you would miss if you didn’t sign up for a paid account.

It’s great to see iOS apps finally catch up with the Android version.

