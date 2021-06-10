Exclusive: 6.8mm Mi 11 Lite to be the slimmest smartphone in India in 2021





Xiaomi’s upcoming affordable premium smartphone Mi 11 Lite will be the slimmest and lightest smartphone to be launched in India in 2021.

Xiaomi only sells 4G variants of Mi 11 Lite in India.

Highlights The SMi 11 Lite will be the slimmest smartphone in 2021. The Mi 11 Lite is only 6.8 mm thick. The smartphone will be available on June 22nd.

Xiaomi’s upcoming affordable premium smartphone Mi 11 Lite will be the slimmest and lightest smartphone to be launched in India in 2021 and will also be one of the slimmest smartphones launched in recent years. India Today Tech can see that the Indian version of the Mi 11 Lite is only 6.8mm thick, slimmer than the Vivo X60 (7.3mm) and OnePlus 9R (8.4mm). In terms of thickness, Xiaomi was able to beat the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (6.9mm) and iPhone 12 (7.4mm).

In addition, the smartphone weighs only 157 grams, making it the lightest smartphone to launch this year. This is still more than last year’s Google Pixel 4a (143 grams), but much lighter than most modern phones.

The Mi 11 Lite will be available in India on June 22nd, offering the fourth affordable option for the Mi 11 series. The lineup already includes the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.

India Today Tech has already confirmed that the Mi 11 Lite will sell for less than Rs 25,000 in India, but learned that Xiaomi plans to place the phone right next to the Mi 10i. It was. The latter is already sold domestically for Rs 21,999, which means that the price of the Mi 11 Lite can start around the same. The price of the Mi 11 Lite is very likely to be lower than the Mi 10i, but it is very unlikely.

Interestingly, Xiaomi only sells a 4G variant of Mi 11 Lite in India. We confirmed this last week, but if there was a 5G variant, marketing about it would have been seen by this time. Instead, smartphone makers are only talking about the slim form factor of smartphones.

The Indian version of the smartphone will be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor. This is the same chipset Poco used in the Poco X3 and is currently sold for around Rs 15,000. Apart from this, most features may be the same as the global variant of Mi 11 Lite. Your smartphone requires up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For other specifications, the Mi 11 Lite will feature a 6.5-inch FHD + AMOLED panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 500 nit peak brightness, and HDR 10+ support. Your smartphone requires Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It may have a triple rear camera module with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the smartphone probably has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

It may have a 4,200mAh battery that supports fast charging at 33W.

Click here for IndiaToday.ins to fully cover the coronavirus pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos