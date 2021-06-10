What to do now that Google Chrome’s zero-day vulnerability is under attack





Google has updated Chrome to fix 14 security flaws. This includes one “zero-day” flaw that is being actively exploited by unknown hackers.

To verify that the desktop version of Chrome for Windows or Mac has been updated to version 91.0.4472.101, click the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of your browser window and scroll down.[ヘルプ]To display[Google Chrome について]Click. Pop-out menu.

A new tab will open. If your browser says it’s up to date, you’re done. If not, the new version will be downloaded automatically. Then you need to restart your browser. (Linux users may have to wait for the next update of the distribution.)

Zero-day, cataloged as CVE-2021-30551, is related to a flaw in Windows (also zero-day) that Google researchers discovered last week and patched yesterday (June 8) by Microsoft. This is due to Shane Huntley, director of Google’s Threat Analysis Group.

Chrome’s wild vulnerability CVE-2021-30551, patched today, was also from the same attackers and targets. Thanks also to the Chrome team for applying the patch within 7 days. https://t.co/1RDbbuiBfY https://t.co/Ap9dEq98Cy June 9, 2021

see next

Chrome zero-days are categorized in today’s Chrome release blog post because of “type confusion in V8”. V8 is an open source JavaScript rendering engine used by Chrome and other browsers based on Chromium projects such as Brave, Microsoft Edge, Opera and Vivaldi.

The Chrome patch wasn’t included in any of the other four browsers on Wednesday evening, Eastern Standard Time, when I wrote this article, but I’ll show you how to check it at the end of this article.

It’s not clear how technically similar Chrome and Microsoft zero-days are. Microsoft’s affects the HTML parsing used by Internet Explorer and other legacy software, which is used by Chromium-based Edge only in “Internet Explorer mode”.

Bleeping Computer said it was the sixth zero-day vulnerability in Chrome to be patched so far in 2021.

All of these zero-day vulnerabilities were sophisticated national attacks against specific targets, probably used for espionage purposes. However, if details about the flaws are leaked, criminals can use them to launch indiscriminate attacks on a wider range of targets.

The security risk of today’s Chrome zero-day is rated “high.” However, there are other fixes marked “Critical”, including “Free to use with BFCache”. This means that there is a vulnerability in how Chrome keeps recently viewed web pages in computer execution memory.

How to check if Edge, Brave, Opera, or Vivaldi is up to date in Chrome

The following is a list of the latest Chrome / Chromium updates.

Among other Chromium browsers, Brave uses the Chrome version number, so it’s easy to see if it’s up to date.

In Edge, you need to type “edge: // version” in the address bar and press Enter or Return. The results page will tell you which version of Chrome the “User Agent” supports. Edge and Brave can be updated in the same way as Chrome.

In Opera and Vivaldi, click the browser icon in the upper left corner, then[ヘルプ]>[バージョン情報]Click.[ユーザー エージェント]Or[ブラウザー ID]Below you will see the corresponding Chrome version number.

Opera also triggers updates when updates are available. At Vivaldi[ヘルプ]>[アップデートの確認]Click.

Best Google Pixel 4a Sale Today

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

100GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

5GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

5GB data

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

18GB data

24 months

Unlimited minutes

Unlimited text

18GB data

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos