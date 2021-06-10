Channel Partner Ecosystem Leverages Cloud, Innovation





The channel partner ecosystem has undergone major changes. Cloud providers are now a major ally, and vendors are valued for innovation rather than revenue potential.

This observation is based on Accenture’s April report on the relationship between partners and vendors in the cloud-first era. The report, Building a High-Impact Partner Ecosystem, surveyed 1,150 channel companies, including resellers, system integrators, service providers, and ISVs.

Mike Hield

This report shows industry sectors that have dramatically different approaches to doing business and building alliances. “This is a once-in-a-generation change,” said Mike Hield, leader of Accenture’s global ecosystem and growth strategy and co-author of the report. “The transition to this new type of model is accelerating.”

According to the report, channel partners are embracing the “rise of cloud providers.” In this survey, we asked respondents which vendors make up the majority of their revenue. Channel companies list Microsoft, Google Cloud, and AWS as the top three partners for wallet sharing, said David Sovie, Accenture’s global tech industry leader. Only a few years ago, companies such as Dell, Cisco, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IBM would have jumped to the top in similar surveys, he added.

In addition, partners have more options as they work more closely with different types of vendors. According to an Accenture report, 77% of partners say they have more choices for technology providers than they did three years ago.

Partners focus on innovation

Partners surveyed by Accenture ranked “innovative capability” as the number one vendor selection criterion, breaking away from the past. Partners are looking for “a company that innovates jointly.” [them] It’s about developing unique solutions for our clients, “said Sovier.

Over the past few years, partners have typically cited the ease of business and the potential for profit as the main reasons for working with one vendor and another, Sovie pointed out. However, Accenture’s survey ranked monetary gains at the bottom of the list of eight vendor attributes. “Since the rise of the PC industry in the 1980s, this channel has been operated in a traditional way,” he said. However, the rapid growth of cloud computing has re-evaluated the long-established approach across the industry.

Part of the reason partners prioritize vendor innovation capabilities comes from customer requirements. Companies are increasingly expecting channel partners to “innovate,” Sovier explains. In fact, among the partners surveyed, innovation growth is at the top of the business goals, with 45% of partners seeking innovation in their products and services.

David Sobie

The innovations that customers expect are tied to industry and business outcomes. “[Partners] “To actually drive innovation, we need to develop deeper industry and / or functional expertise,” says Sobby.

“If you don’t bring that level of industry experience, you’re at a disadvantage in the market,” Hield added.

Partners and their vendors Partners need to deliver metric-based business outcomes with industry-specific services, Sovie and Heald said. This requirement has led more customers to pursue performance-based contracts, an approach that links payments and future sales to achieving performance goals. While this approach carries some risk, customers, vendors, and channel partners are more tolerant of this model.

“The more customers who want a true solution rather than buying a product and self-integrating, the more likely they are to want a results-based model,” says Held.

He added that partners and vendors are confident in their results-based arrangements as they gain model experience and differentiate themselves through industry knowledge and relevance.

Channel partners place innovations at the top of the list of vendor selection criteria.Co-creation, ecosystem trends

As the ecosystem of channel partners changes, co-innovation relationships are emerging as an attractive option for partners and vendors. Heald points out that partners want to not only resell off-the-shelf hardware and software, but also innovate and collaborate with vendors.

However, vendors may need to improve their channel programs to support collaborative innovation. For example, channel incentives need to move from programs built for the world of product resale to programs based on recurring revenue and cloud services, Sovie said. “We need to rethink the channel’s value proposition and economic equilibrium,” he said.

It is a turning point of the first generation.Mike Held Global Ecosystem and Growth Strategy Lead, Accenture

For example, SAP recently redesigned its partner program revenue sharing model to reflect the economics of cloud computing.

The Market Development Fund (MDF) is another partner program component that is ripe for change. Innovation requires highly focused products with clear results, Held said. MDF, a traditional incentive model designed to support the sale of standard hardware or software products, does not meet these needs. “The whole aspect of innovation is much more specific,” he said.

However, vendors can transfer their investment in MDF to the Joint Innovation Development Fund, Sovier added.

In the future, we are ready to expand our partner-to-partner and partner-to-vendor relationship networks. The channel companies surveyed by Accenture cited the ability to work with multiple partners as the best ability they need in the future, Sovier said. This finding points to a multi-partner ecosystem that includes more “sharing of analysis and insight,” he said.

