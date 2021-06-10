How to recharge your Jio number with WhatsApp in 5 easy steps





Jio has introduced a number of new features for users of WhatsApp. Reliance Jio has partnered with Facebook-owned WhatsApp to introduce an easy way for users to charge their mobile numbers via a messaging platform. This initiative makes even more sense during this difficult time when it’s best not to get out of the house. Jio Mobility users can now charge their mobile numbers simply by visiting WhatsApp.Also read-WhatsApp can now make voice calls on JioPhone and other KaiOS feature phones

Remember, these Jio-WhatsApp initiatives came after Facebook invested in Jio last year. Facebook currently holds a 9.99% stake in Reliance Jio. It started last year when Jio integrated its e-commerce platform, JioMart, to make it easy for consumers to buy everything at home. By introducing such Jio services to WhatsApp, Reliance Jio aims to expand to a larger consumer base and enable existing users to enjoy the service without hassle. Also read-WhatsApp’s upcoming features Flash Calls will allow you to log in quickly.

Now let’s see how to use WhatsApp to recharge your Jio number in 5 easy steps.

How to recharge your Jio number via WhatsApp

Step 1: First save the recharge phone number on your mobile device. The number is 7000770007.

Step 2: Then go to WhatsApp and find the saved contacts.

Step 3: Once you’ve found your contact on WhatsApp, type “hello” to get all the services that your chatbot offers.

Step 4: Select the required option, which indicates that you want to recharge your phone number.

Step 5: Make payment via Google Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, debit card, credit card, etc. and the task is complete.

At the moment, the WhatsApp service is only available in English and Hindi, but Jio says more languages ​​will be added in the future to make the process seamless for everyone in the country.

