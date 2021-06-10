iOS 15 holy cow killer feature, actually Siri





I don’t know how many times I’ve timed out when trying to make a request or dictate a message using Siri on my iPhone 11 Pro Max. I said all of it, but you didn’t pick it up ?!

Also, Siri’s response is so slow that you may be furious and rely on typing your queries. The good news is that Siri is significantly faster on iOS 15. It’s much faster if you’re using an iPhone with an A12 Bionic chip or later.

Ah, with Siri, you can do some really cool things you couldn’t do with your iPhone before.

First of all, from speed. Siri now offers on-device audio processing in iOS 15, so all audio requests are processed by the iPhone itself through Apple’s Neural Engine. Yes, Google first did the work on the Google Assistant’s device, but upgrades are still welcome.

Siri can complete several tasks in a row, almost instantly, launching apps, setting timers, turning on dark mode, creating alarms, setting reminders, sending text messages, and more.

Siri is also pretty smart in iOS 15. Suppose you have multiple people in a contact named Brian. Siri is smart enough to know who you contact most often, and if you just say your first name, it defaults to that person.

Even better, sharing with contacts via Siri has never been easier. If you look at the photo and say “send this to Jennifer,” Siri will automatically send a message with the image attached to that contact. The same is true for Safari news articles. It’s like magic.

Siri can share information within a particular app, but if it can’t, it can instead take a screenshot of the weather, etc. shown on the iPhone’s display so you can share your current situation. When you take that screenshot, the Siri box disappears temporarily, so iOS 15 can capture the entire display.

Siris IQ Boost also includes the ability to browse for on-screen contacts. For example, if you’re using the Messages app, say “Call her” or “FaceTime to her” and iOS 15 will know exactly what to do without launching another app. I will.

If you don’t like repeating the same thing, there’s even better news. Siri on iOS 15 can now better maintain context. This allows you to ask follow-up questions of any kind. For example, when asked how many 3 points Luka Doncic has this year, say, “Show me the news about him. How old is he?” Or where is he from? Siri flashes the answer.

There are other Siri psychic powers that make life easier on iOS 15, such as the ability to announce notifications (useful while driving or exercising). However, some of these features require other Apple devices, such as controlling your smart home device at a specific time (requires a HomePod or HomePod mini) or launching a show on your Apple TV.

Overall, iOS 15 Siri is becoming a feature you’ll always use. This is a big change from the current status as a last resort. It’s progress.

