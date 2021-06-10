The appearance is familiar, the inside is soup up





Looking at Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4, it’s hard to tell from its predecessor. Touchscreen laptops look much like Surface Laptop 3. In fact, it was hard to find when compared to the original device released by Microsoft in 2017.

But that’s not the point here. Microsoft has consistently upgraded the interior of Surface Laptop over the past few years, and the latest version is no exception.

There are three versions of laptops: Intel i5 and i7 chips, and AMD Ryzen versions. The 13.5-inch offers the 11th generation Intel Core i5 and i7, with the 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 as a third option. The 15-inch device is only included with the i7 processor and the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7.

For storage, you can choose from 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB options and provide 8GB to 32GB of RAM.

The version sent was an entry-level device with an i5 chip and 8GB RAM. But it’s difficult to tell. As a work device, it handled everything from virtual desktops and video calls to video and photo editing, without missing beats or apparently slowing down.

I say looks aren’t important, but obviously a little more important. Surface Laptop 4 has options. The 13.5 inch is the best in this regard. The Alcantara-finished version is available in platinum and ice blue, and the full metal version is available in matt black and sandstone. The 15-inch version is only available in platinum and matt black metal.

I like the Alcantara finish on the inside because it doesn’t feel cold to the touch. But there are trade-offs. The original Surface Laptop has been pretty dirty for years, especially where the palms are. That’s despite trying to clean it. This material appears to retain oil from the skin. There is no reason to think that laptop 4 will work better. Therefore, if you are particular about the look of your laptop and plan to cling to Laptop 4 for a while, the best option to make it look like new is metal.

The screen is one of the great things about Surface Laptop 4. As mentioned earlier, the screen is a touch screen and is compatible with Surface pens if you need graffiti or notes. With 2256 x 1504 and 201 pixels per inch, it’s detailed and crisp, perfect for everything from web browsing and work to watching Netflix (sneak) in the background.

Also very suitable for Zoom calls. This will be a bigger part of the business world in the future, whether you like it or not. One of the most important is the front camera built into the non-negligible bezel on the screen. The aperture value for a 720p HD camera is f / 2.0, so don’t stop down too much. However, it works well in dark places. It also works with Windows Hello to sign in to your device, so you don’t have to remember your password.

Omnisonic Speakers with dual farfield studio mics and Dolby Atmos complete the package.

Battery life is decent, but the Ryzen chip is a bit more power efficient. Intel machines can be used for up to 17 hours under normal use, while AMD machines can be used for up to 19 hours. Not so many, but may be enough to make the difference whether you need to carry a power cable.

Surface Laptop 4 is easy to use for hours at a time. Aside from battery life, the keyboard is a comfortable size for small machines, the trackpad is accurate and less frustrating than other devices.

That’s why Surface Laptop 4 has a lot of appeal, but it’s not perfect.

It’s still terribly short of ports. The Surface Laptop 4 has both a headphone jack and a USB A port for connecting peripherals, but it has only one USB C port, so if you need to connect multiple devices, dock it. And enter the world of hubs. This seems to be overlooked. Manufacturers are pushing for wireless solutions more and more, but they are not suitable for all. No problem if you have one or two extra ports.

There is no need to change the winning equation. Surface Laptop 4 sticks to what it knows to work and has made some tweaks to make it usable for years. The updated chip is convenient and the device operates fast and efficiently even with low specs.

Also, you won’t get too hot or hear the fan noise.

Add more ports that aren’t very good. It looks like you’re a bit short of one USB A port and one USB C port, but in many cases you can make do with the bare minimum if you need it.

The rest is Alcantara-finished and the keyboard is clean, but metal may be more practical in terms of keeping it clean.

VerdictTried and tested formulas that have succeeded in bridging the tablet and laptop debate.

