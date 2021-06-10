Researchers take quantum cryptography out of the lab





Researchers have demonstrated a new simple QKD system over a fiber network in Padua, Italy.Map of city center [2021 Google] Indicates that the transmitter was located at UniPD’s ICT Center and the receiver was located at the Department of Mathematics. The transmitter and receiver were connected by a deployed 3.4 km fiber. Credits: QuantumFuture Group, Universit degli Studi di Padova

In a new study, researchers demonstrated an automated, easy-to-operate quantum key distribution (QKD) system in Padua, Italy, using a fiber network. This field test represents an important step in implementing this secure quantum communication technology using the types of communication networks already in place in many parts of the world.

QKD uses the quantum properties of light to generate secure random keys for encrypting and decrypting data, providing intrusive encryption for data communications.

“QKD provides unconditional security for the key exchange process and is useful in all situations where security is paramount,” said Marco Avesani of Universit degli Studi di Padova, Italy. For example, it can be used to encrypt and authenticate health data sent between hospitals and remittances between banks.

In The Optical Society (OSA) journal Optics Letters, researchers led by Paolo Villoresi and Giuseppe Vallone found that their simple systems are long-term stable and quantum-safe at sustainable rates over standard communications infrastructure. It reports that it can generate an encryption key.

“QKD systems typically require a complex stabilization system and additional dedicated synchronization hardware,” says Avesani. “We have developed a complete QKD system that connects directly to standard communications equipment and requires no additional hardware for synchronization. This system easily fits into a rack enclosure commonly found in server rooms. . “

The entire transmitter of the new QKD system fits in a 19-inch rack enclosure commonly found in server rooms. Credits: Luca Calderaro, Universit degli Studi di Padova

Easy-to-use system design

To generate the quantum states required for QKD, researchers have developed a new encoder to manipulate the polarization of a single photon. The encoder, which researchers call iPOGNAC, provides a fixed and stable polarization standard that does not require frequent recalibration. This feature is also beneficial for free space and satellite quantum communications where recalibration is difficult to perform.

“Thanks to the technology we developed, the source was ready to generate quantum states when we moved the system from the lab to the field trial location,” Calderaro said. “We didn’t have to perform the time-consuming and often failing alignment steps required for most QKD systems.”

Researchers have also developed a new synchronization algorithm they call.

Qubit4Sync, syncs the machines of two QKD users. Rather than using additional dedicated hardware and additional frequency channels for synchronization, the new system uses software and uses the same optical signals used for QKD. This makes the system smaller, cheaper, and easier to integrate into existing optical networks.

To test the new system, researchers brought two QKD terminals into two university buildings approximately 3.4 km apart in various sections of Padova. They connected the system to two underground fiber optics that are part of the university’s communications network. These fibers supported quantum channels that carry qubits and the classic channels needed to transfer auxiliary information.

Quantum protected video call

“The field test was successful,” says Foletto. “Our simple system has been shown to be able to generate private keys at speeds of kilobits per second and work outside the lab with little human intervention. It’s also easy and quick to install. did”

In a public demonstration, researchers used their setup to enable quantum-protected video calls between the President of the University of Padua and the Director of the Department of Mathematics. Researchers say the system’s performance is comparable to other commercial QKD systems in terms of private key generation, but it has fewer components and is easier to integrate into existing fiber networks.

They are working to reduce the size of the detector and make the system more robust to noise from other lights moving within the same fiber. Efforts to develop a fully autonomous QKD system have led to the creation of a spin-off company called ThinkQuantum srl, which is working to commercialize this technology.

Demonstration of Quantum Communication over Fiber Optic Over 600 km Details: Marco Avesani et al, Resource-efficient Quantum Key Distribution: Field Trial in Padua City Center, Optics Letters (2021). DOI: 10.1364 / OL.422890 Provided by The Optical Society

Quote: Researchers took quantum cryptography out of the lab (June 10, 2021) and obtained it from https://phys.org/news/2021-06-quantum-encryption-lab.html on June 10, 2021. Did.

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for private research or fair trade for research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

