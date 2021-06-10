What has China done to achieve quality growth through innovation?





China has achieved many important scientific and technological achievements in recent years, from quantum information, stem cells, and brain science to space exploration such as landing on the Moon and Mars.

At the same time, China’s high-end industries such as the manufacture of large passenger planes and maglev trains, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, 5G and electric vehicles are thriving.

These show that China is stepping up its efforts to pursue quality development through technology and innovation.

What is quality growth?

Xi Jinping Jintao of China, said that in the Chinese Communist Party 19th National Congress, which was held in the second half of 2017, the Chinese economy is shifting to a higher stage of development of quality from the rapid growth stage.

This means that the world’s second-largest economy is undergoing a fundamental shift in the focus of development from quantity to quality.

China has made strategic choices in building a new development paradigm of “double circulation.” In other words, it means that the domestic market and the overseas market will strengthen each other with the domestic market as the main axis. Innovation and technological self-sufficiency are the strategic pillars of this development paradigm. They play an important role in ensuring a more independent and controllable industry and supply chain.

“Efforts should be made to modernize industry and supply chains, promote science and technology innovation, aim for early breakthroughs in core technologies, and build new strengths for future development,” said Xi. “.

The new vision of development features innovative, collaborative, environmentally friendly, open and shared development.

How to achieve high quality growth

China has always placed a great deal of emphasis on science and technology, placing them in an important strategic position in China’s development.

In 1978, Chinese leader Dening X Kodaira advocated the famous theory that “science and technology make up major productivity”, and in 1979 alone the number of important science and technology achievements has been in the last decade. Exceeded the total of.

Today, technology has already changed people’s lives in many ways, from high-speed rail and high-speed 5G communications to effective prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Even in the new era, China will continue to maintain its central role in innovation in promoting modernization, and will continue to take the independence of science and technology as a strategic foundation for national development.

China’s R & D spending will increase by more than 7% annually during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), accounting for a higher share of GDP than in the last five years.

China has also promised to strengthen its innovation capabilities, stimulate the vitality of its talent for innovation, and make more efforts to make institutional improvements in science and technology innovation during the period.

Technology is important for developing the economy in a more environmentally friendly way, as China aims to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and strive to improve its industrial structure and energy mix.

Innovation and technological independence are key

Despite many achievements in various fields, China is still not strong enough in terms of basic research and still relies on imports for certain state-of-the-art technologies and high-end products such as microchips. I am.

Faced with a complex international environment, China needs to break down bottlenecks and step up independent innovation, rather than seeking, buying or begging for core technologies in key areas from other countries. I learned that. Only by owning these technologies can we ensure economic security, national security and other areas of security.

For example, Hubei Province in central China, which boasts many memory chip manufacturers, will accelerate the development of chips for the Internet of Things and Hokuto navigation satellite systems to fill the lack of wafer-level package assembly and testing.

But China’s pursuit of independence under the new development pattern is not to close the door, but to be more involved in international cooperation. It is actively integrated by the Global Innovation Network and implements a more open, comprehensive and mutually beneficial international cooperation strategy.

“We need to remove barriers that impede the flow of knowledge, technology, talent and other elements of innovation and support our business in technical exchange and cooperation. This is a way to unlock the potential for innovation.” China President.

