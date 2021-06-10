Blood Magic was used to create these





After using Sony’s new wireless noise canceling earphone, the WF-1000XM4s, for a while, I once again wondered how Sony would continue to offer such a beautiful auditory BS.

When I looked back on the previous generation of these bad boys, I was very impressed. In fact, I accuse Sony of selling its soul to the devil and support this comment.

But I still had some problems. Some of the issues we are happy to report have been resolved in XM4.

Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones What is it?

Sony’s latest noise canceling wireless earphones

price

$ 449.95

favorite

Amazing noise canceling and sound quality, excellent battery life, eco-package

Hate

Connectivity is still the least smooth, neither minimal nor comfortable

XM4’s noise canceling is excellent

Thanks to the WF-1000XM3s, the earphones were made to believe that they could achieve very good noise canceling. The XM4 isn’t as good as the Over-Year equivalent yet, but it’s still successful in improving the previous generation.

This is because it includes a new V1 processor (stepped up from the XM3s QN1e chip), dual sensor microphones, and a 6mm driver.

And it certainly works. The driver is particularly interesting, and it is said that the volume of the magnet has increased by 20%. This means improved noise cancellation at low frequencies.

I noticed it clearly when using XM4s. Active noise canceling is excellent even when the volume is turned down. I’ve found that other earphones require a higher volume to completely block most noise, but that’s not the case here. I was completely impressed.

Image: Teagan Jones

We also found that when noise canceling was enabled, there was no slightly strange or unpleasant pressure on the inner ear that could occur with some headphones.

There are several options for entering ambient mode. As with previous generations, Quick Attention mode allows you to quickly turn down the volume by simply touching your left earphone with your finger.

There is also an automated Speak-to-Chat feature. First introduced in the WH-1000XM4 headphones, it pauses music and captures ambient sound when it detects that you are having a conversation.

The sound quality of XM4 remains the same Image: Tegan Jones

Not surprisingly, Sony is particular about sound quality, even with just a 6mm driver.

The perfect balance of bass and treble delivers crisp, clear vocals and instrumental tracks.

This is, in particular, my favorite favorite, Caroline Polachek’s So Hot You Hurt My Feelings.

The XM4 beautifully delivers graceful vocals to individual buds while maintaining a half-hearted electronic beat. These were interrupted by occasional distorted vocals that cracked my eardrums like electricity.

If you want to mistake your workplace for a “da club,” Doja Cat’s Boss Bitch is for you. The electro beat hits both earphones violently, behind which the other instrument makes a noise. In the meantime, the vocals dance between crisp distortion and perfect distortion, and I don’t think they’re using earphones.

When it comes to Queen Carly Rae Jepsen, her vocals at Feels Right echo through the plains of multiple beings through the XM4. I feel all the words, from the glassy chest voice to the whiwhiwhi that cools my spine. Not to mention the punching of the piano on the track, even if you put effort into the head voice, you cannot help but be impressed by the sound quality.

What else is good?Image: Teagan Jones

But wait, there’s more!

The XM4 isn’t the smallest bud in the world in the long run, but at least it’s smaller than its predecessor. Similarly, the case is significantly more compact and easier to fit in your pocket.

Another notable improvement is the IPX4 water resistance rating. It’s not waterproof, but it’s splashproof, dustproof, and sweatproof. Working with XM3 was a bit problematic because XM3 didn’t have this.

Battery life is also excellent, with the noise canceling feature turned on and playback for 8 hours. This is an improvement of 2 hours over the previous generation. You can play for another 18 hours in the charging case.

I was also impressed with the new eco-package of XM4 made from recycled bamboo and sugar cane fibers. I would like to see more of this in the gadget package.

They are not yet comfortable for a long time

One of my biggest complaints about the previous generation was the lack of comfort. And unfortunately, this is still a problem with the three different chip sizes that came in the box.

XM3 took 30 minutes to an hour to become uncomfortable. The XM4 is comfortable for long periods of time, but eventually it hurts my ears after a few hours. They also don’t feel very safe, especially when exercising. While I was typing this article, I had to remove the XM4 to rest my ears.

So, despite good noise canceling and sound, quality of life issues always revert to over-ear WH-1000XM4s / AirPods Pro Max headphones or in-ear AirPods Pro.

Connectivity can still be an issue

Like its predecessor, Sony hasn’t solved the connectivity issue. It took about 10 minutes for the XM4 to pair properly, but once paired, it’s fine from the initial setup.

Also note that because we are using a pre-release model, there may be minor bugs (for example, earphones pause about 50% when one of the earphones is removed from the ear). It’s time, but this is absolutely not expected. It can happen.) It doesn’t exist in the retail version.

Still, it’s great that non-Apple headphones can pair with your device as quickly as AirPods.

Should I buy the WF-1000XM4s?Image: Teagan Jones

Sony’s WF-1000Xm4 wireless noise canceling earphones have an RRP of $ 449.95, which is by no means cheap. In fact, it’s $ 50 higher than the previous generation.

But this is comparable to the course with Sony. That overyear tends to be $ 550 when first released, and I tend to say it’s worth it. Sony earphones and earphones are usually fully guaranteed for the future, so your purchase will be comfortable to use for quite a few years.

That’s why the WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones three years ago are still worth the purchase. Its sound quality and accessories (such as USB-C) mean it’s still worth the price today.

Also, I have a lot of things I like about the WF-1000XM4 earphones. Sound and noise canceling is best-in-class for earphones and has a solid battery life. I wish it was more comfortable for long hours of use during the day, but I’m sure every buyer will survive for years with the XM4.

And what if you’re still unsure? Wait for sale (for example, Amazon’s current $ 389 pre-order price). Even if you buy within 6-12 months, they will be pretty good.

