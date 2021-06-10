How to downgrade from Android 12 to Android 11 on Pixel





If you’re not happy with the latest Android 12 developer preview or beta build on Google Pixel, it’s probably audible to know that you can downgrade your OS to a stable version of Android 11 in the event of a major issue. Let’s do it.

Now that we’ve shown you how to install the Android 12 Beta or Developer Preview phase, it’s fair to show you how to downgrade from this Android build. You might have tried the first developer preview, but there are bugs and issues that you don’t want to deal with because the public beta isn’t ready. Fortunately, it’s possible and not too difficult to downgrade from Android 12 Beta 2 to a stable Android 11 build.

However, there are a few things you need to do before reverting to a stable Android 11 build. First, be sure to back up all your data before trying this. This method requires a device wipe, which results in device data loss and several wipes of the device during this process.

Note: This guide is also written for Windows users, so the process may be different for users using MacOS or Linux.

Easy way: Simply opt out of beta on the dedicated Android 12 Beta website and your device will revert to Android 11. However, this will wipe your device, so use the service to back up all your important data on your smartphone. Google Photos, Google Drive, etc.

Video How to downgrade from Android 12 Beta on Google Pixel

Download and install Android SDK Platform Tools Enable USB debugging and OEM unlock Download the latest compatible factory image Device boot with bootloader Enter the flash command to unlock the bootloader Relock the boot loader (optional) Reboot the phone

You need to downgrade your current Android 12 build to an older version using ADB or the Android Debug Bridge. We recommend that you install the unzipped platform-tools package on your desktop for quick access when you run the command. You can download the latest platform-tools zip file here.

2. Enable USB debugging and OEM unlock

First, make sure the developer option is enabled on your Pixel.To do this,[設定]>[電話について]Go to and until you see a message confirming that the developer options are enabled[ビルド番号]Tap.

here,[設定]>[システム]>[詳細]>[開発者向けオプション]You need to go to (you may need to expand the hidden menu for this). You must scroll down to enable OEM unlock before you are ready to continue. This is essential for the steps that follow. next,[デバッグ]Scroll down a little to the section and[USB デバッグを許可]Tap an option.

3. Download the factory image for your device.

This is required for the Android 12 downgrade process. You need to download the correct factory image for your device. This is essentially just a blank slate for a snapshot of your smartphone or a particular Android build at that time. A factory image from Google that contains all factory images for Pixel devices. You can get it from the OTA hosting site.

You will need to add this file and unzip its contents into the platform-tools folder for later access.

Note: Do not extract to the internal subfolders, but extract all files to the main platform-tool folder.

4. Boot with the device boot loader

This can be done in several ways. The easiest way is to connect your device to your Windows PC, open the platform-tools folder, and type cmd in the file manager’s address bar. This will open a command prompt window in the appropriate location. Start the adb daemon by typing the following command:

adb reboot boot loader

The Pixel device is loaded into the boot loader. The bootloader is the place you need to send some commands.

Alternatively, press and hold the power button and volume down key until you see the Android figure lying down. Now you need to hold down the power and volume up buttons for a short time and then release the volume up key. You can use the volume up / down buttons to scroll and select fastboot.

5. Unlock the boot loader

Unfortunately, you can’t flash the factory image and downgrade the Android version using a slightly simpler ADB sideloading method, so the flash process requires unlocking the bootloader. However, this is a fairly simple process. If you want to use the command line interface, enter the following command:

fastboot flash unlock

The display will display a warning message that unlocking the boot loader may cause the device to become unstable. Using the physical volume key,[ブートローダーのロックを解除]Select an option and press the power button to confirm your selection. This process will erase your smartphone and restart your Pixel.

You should also skip the device boot process and re-enable USB debugging in preparation for the next step. After the connection is complete, make sure your Pixel is connected to your PC. You will need to re-enter the device boot loader using the following command:

adb reboot boot loader

6. Enter the flash command

All factory image files will be extracted to the platform-tools folder and made accessible. You can now run the following command (in an open Command Prompt / PowerShell window):

Flash all

Pixel begins the process of downgrading Android 12 to Android 11. This will take a few minutes. If you leave the Command Prompt window open, you will see a completion message when the process completes.

7. Relock the boot loader (optional)

This is an optional step, but it is required if you want to get future OTA updates. Otherwise, every time you restart your device, you will see a warning on the pop-up splash screen.

You will need to run the device setup process again. This process can be skipped altogether. From here, go back and re-enable USB debugging from step 2. The OEM unlock should be grayed out because the boot loader is unlocked.

Reconnect the device to your Windows PC, open the platform-tools folder, and use cmd to reopen the Command Prompt window. Quickly load it into the device’s bootloader by typing the following command:

adb reboot boot loader

You can now relock the bootloader by typing:

fastboot flashing lock

On Pixel, use the volume key,[ブートローダーのロック]Scroll to Options and tap the Power button to accept. Once the lock is confirmed, it will be displayed on the screen in the boot loader menu. Note: This process will wipe the device further when you restart the Pixel.

8. Reboot the phone

You have successfully downgraded from Android 12 Developer Preview or Beta to Android 11 and can disconnect and restart your device. Now it will be loaded into the device setup process and you can sign up and enjoy a stable Android build.

Also note that this method works if you are downgrading from Android 12 to Android 11 on devices such as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 4. Further potential problems. However, if you choose to downgrade from one Android version to another, you are at your own risk. In older builds, reverting from Android 11 to Android 10 will also make the Pixel 4 inaccessible to face recognition.

Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this guide.

Other Android Basics:

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Google.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos