A promising collaborative loot fighter backed by a big license





From tabletops to terraflops, Dungeons & Dragons: The Dark Alliance wants to capture some of the magic of the paper and pen game. Like Marvels Avengers, the premise is solid. Team up as one of four memorable heroes, each with a different skill set, and work with your friends to defeat countless enemies in search of loot and experience.

Prior to the game launch on June 22, I was very impressed with the opportunity to check out the Dark Alliance in a four-player co-op preview session. I don’t think we’re breaking new ground in a saturated co-operative looter space, but we have some great ideas and huge licenses.

As you can see, the Dark Alliance features characters from the RA Salvatores The Legend of Drizzt novel series. This is a big problem for anyone familiar with characters like Drizzt DoUrden and Catti-Brie (like cheese!).

Unfortunately, I wasn’t. I was the only member of our co-operative who knew nothing about the so-called Hall buddies. Call it fate or karma, but I ended up with a troupe of savage barbarians. It was decided to play Wolfger. So when I died trying to run through the first set of traps, I said it was just a method acting method.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Credits: Tuque Games

The Dark Alliance was created by the people of Tuque Games. I’m responsible for Livelock, a solid but unobtrusive top-down shooter released in 2016. Their sophomore project is certainly ambitious and you can feel it in a desperate battle. I’m impressed.

Almost every button on your Xbox controller is responsible for new movements, activating abilities, combining inputs and pulling sticks to give momentum to hits and add flare spots. The fainting chair is ready, as combat in the ever-influential Dark Souls game is a clear point of inspiration. Wolfger and his allies lock on to their enemies, dodge and dance, and shave off the health bar with careful attacks and projectiles.

My barbarian attack charged the rage meter, resulting in the ultimate swirl movement that was useful when trying to stagger a nasty troll in a group. The only problem I found was that the camera sometimes couldn’t keep up with the action. I lost sight of Wolfger due to input and geometry confusion, which greatly reduced my immersiveness.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Credits: Tuque Games

It was loosened by one level to get a feel for the game, but I played it twice and thankfully increased the difficulty in the second run. The first run was trivial. If a co-op game is too easy, it betrays communication, which is the most exciting part of the co-op game. Voice chat was deadly silent as he screamed at the spongy enemy waiting to pass through the trap. The in-game signs were good enough that no one had to ask questions, and the person in charge was the mechanic. We wrapped us up with a thorough explanation. The stabilizer was on.

We picked up the key items, pierced the holes, opened the doors, cracked the chests and jumped over the gaps. I missed the jump (and just started that role again) and ended up under a map of some kind of pointed Liminal Purgatory. It was fun to explore until the distance tracker built into the game brought me back to my buddies. It was all the standard price for the latest collaborative action games under development. Everything is exciting!

Obviously, as you increase the difficulty level, the mission will have additional optional content, with smaller sideshows away from the main path, so you don’t have to run gauntlets repeatedly. Enemies also gain new effects that they have to adapt to. This found a difficult way in the second run. A terrifying little cursed goblin unit wiped us out and soon the ice broke. I realized that spamming the button wasn’t enough and I needed to work with it. By focusing and carefully resuscitating, we got over what was sick and felt better. One thing to keep in mind is that revival mechanics are currently stuck and frustrated. It has tricky inputs to land and a long timer that keeps the player in place. But they are said to be working on it.

The second run culminated in a truly exhilarating rerun of the level boss battle. It starts with a dangerous pre-rendered cutscene. There, rank trolls make stews with the human head. Sure, he’s not going to do that to me, my brain says, growing in harmony with Wolfgars’ bullish persona every minute.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Credits: Tuque Games

In our first attempt, one glowing red lunge (not disturbing or red if you died) defeated everyone in one attempt. But we licked the wound and came back. This is when the team actually started talking. While I was in a personal relationship with the Stew Master, healing abilities were used at key points, tanks attracted aggro, and remote heroes chipped trolls from a distance. A Wizards of the Coast official said in the middle of the scrap that this was the final test and would have to adjust the pressure. It was awkward, but after some team combo attacks. , We managed to survive and when we returned to the lobby we all blessed each other. This really refined the second run and left a great impression after such a sleepy intro to the game.

Returning to the lobby after the mission, we also made the most important discoveries of the session’s modular loot! If you get a new hat on a mission, it’s a real hat, and when equipped, you’ll see a change in the look of the Wolf Guards’ head. This is another promising step that only the best Co-op games take. Even if it’s just decorative, it really adds a lot to the experience of owning a character.

Our character had a top level build so I couldn’t unlock it anymore, but I also found a small Move and Feats tree to develop in the pause menu. It’s a shame that the way you make a meaningful specialization of your character doesn’t seem to exceed some statistical buffs and selectable movements. Hopefully this will be extended after launch, but it explains why co-op can’t double your character because the gameplay would be too similar if you were rolling deep with four Warhammer Wolfgers. Ultimately, the main thing to aim for is better loot and more numbers, which of course is always appealing, but it’s not enough to seduce a co-op player who isn’t here for a cool license. May not be.

With that in mind, beyond the difficulty of scaling missions, there seem to be some replayability concerns after players have put together a story. But later in the session, we asked about the content of the endgame. There was another expedition called a dungeon, and I got the impression that it was a raid for this game.

Another character, the Wizard, will appear as post-launch content. This is great news for combat diversity. It’s also a PC and PlayStation, but if you have an Xbox Game Pass, the Dark Alliance will start on day one. If you’re a subscriber interested in Drizzt’s story and predatory-based co-op games in general, check it out.

Games like the Dark Alliance can’t be reached until after launch anyway. This game has a good WOTC pedigree and a solid head. We hope we can maintain the landing and expand to something bigger.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Dark Alliance will be available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox on June 22nd.

