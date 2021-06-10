Mi 11 Lite 4G could be like Xiaomi’s V Series in Vivo, India





Mi 11 Lite is Xiaomi’s next product in the midrange smartphone space for India, and we already know a lot before its launch on June 22nd. Previous reports priced less than Rs 25,000, but another report only suggested that Xiaomi would only offer 4G models.This only causes more confusion among smartphone enthusiasts about what Xiaomi is trying to do. Read also-Android 12 Beta 2 Rollout: New privacy features, tuned design, etc.

Last year, the company announced its intention to upgrade with the flagship of the new Mi series. But so far, all Mi 11 series phones are somewhat outperforming their competitors in terms of price and specifications. The Mi 11X is currently India’s most affordable Snapdragon 870 phone. Therefore, phones such as the Mi 11 Lite 4G do not appear to fit into Xiaomi’s other competitive lineup. Read also-Today, Amazon has a big discount on the Redmi Note 10S. Please check the discounted price.

Mi 11 Lite 4G: What is it?

The Mi 11 Lite was introduced in Europe a few months ago as an expensive midrange product for the masses. It was released in both 4G and 5G flavors, the latter being positioned as of great value to those who are willing to spend a premium on their own. The 4G variant exists as an entry point for Mi-series smartphones.Read also-best camera phones with Rs less than 10,000 in June: Moto G10 Power, Redmi 9 Prime, etc.

So the Mi 11 Lite 4G, which uses the Snapdragon 732G chip and is paired with a 90Hz AMOLED display, is a decent deal. It also features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system and a 4250mAh battery. The design is reminiscent of Mi 11, but Xiaomi uses plenty of plastic to keep it light.

In fact, the 157-gram, 6.1-mm-thick Mi 11 Lite is one of the lightest Android phones in the world.

How about the Indian scene?

Xiaomi made a name for itself in the mid-2010s with its highly competitive and affordable smartphones. At the same time, brands such as Oppo and Vivo were trying to win customers with camera phones with expensive tags. As a result of the Indians quenching their thirst for everything, Xiaomi jumped to the top of the charts in just a few years.

In Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi seems to play the opposite role. The 4G avatar Mi 11 Lite is not a competitive device, especially if Xiaomi sells it in the Rs 21,000 price range. The situation is even more complicated with its own blockbuster products in the same range of Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Mi 10i.

From a spec standpoint, the Mi 11 Lite struggles to compete with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. If Xiaomi is aiming for a price of less than Rs 25,000, the Mi 10i will be recognized as a better promising device.

Is Mi 11 Lite 4G a losing battle?

In a sense, no. In a way, the Mi 11 Lite is for Xiaomi, just as the Galaxy A52 is for the Samsung premium device that builds the brand image. Xiaomi has always been seen as a phone maker selling high specs at affordable prices. Manu Jain and his kids have been trying to change that this year’s Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite are another step in that direction.

While the Redmi Note 10 Pro is for people who like numbers and want high value, the Mi 11 Lite can be positioned as a phone focused on the user experience. Lightweight phones can be easily added to the user experience, and Xiaomi will try to add them using the updated MIUI 12.5. In addition, there is a section of consumers who want a cell phone that looks good above all else.

This is exactly what brands such as Vivo and Oppo have done in the past with V-series and F-series phones, respectively. These phones focus on the designs and cameras most preferred by Indian phone users. Therefore, despite the higher cost, there are many people in semi-urban and rural markets who prefer these devices to those that get criticism.

Therefore, the Mi 11 Lite may add its own space to the highly competitive Sub R 25,000 space, even if it doesn’t boast state-of-the-art specs.

