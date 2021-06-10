“Silicon Prairie” ready for quantum leap





June 9, 2021 –Nebraska is famous for corn and beef, but a small town in the area also invented Charles Lindbergh’s first flight lesson and vise locking pliers. Today, the National Science Foundation is betting on Cornhusker to lead the era of big innovation bets as the United States prepares for the next generation of computer and security technology.

The bet takes the form of a five-year, $ 20 million grant shared by four universities in Nebraska. The Foundation’s program was created to stimulate competitive research targeting scientists in specific disciplines (currently 25 states and 3 territories in the United States). The coast.

Global competition is ongoing in emerging fields of materials science and technology. This will change the way we view and measure our world, and the way we communicate, store and protect data.

This award is “one of the greatest achievements” in the career of Dr. Christian Binek, a professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and director of the Center for Nebraska Materials and Nanosciences.

“Quantum science and technology is the next big thing, and overlooking it is not an option,” he says. Computers, smartphones, light-emitting diode (LED) lights, lasers, and everything else in modern life is based on quantum mechanics, Binek explains.

He adds that some of the grant-backed projects will lead to medical advances.

Medicine towards quantum

Quantum science enables the development of new drugs and contributes to the improvement of diagnostic tools such as MRI equipment that photographs the inside of the human body.

A project undertaken by Nebraska scientists is low-field MRI. Binek explains that the elimination of superconducting coils, which require liquid nitrogen for cooling, could make today’s large, bulky, and exorbitantly expensive MRI machines obsolete.

The patient still needs to be scanned, but he says he could do it with a handheld device. Advances may also pave the way for 3D radiography with crisp details and colors.

Nebraska’s potential workforce can accelerate the world’s quantum revolution and advance other sciences, but is one of the “millions missing” between the coasts struggling with funding and resources. The department says Dr. Tomasz Durakiewicz, Program Director of the Materials Research Division, at the National Science Foundation.

Due to the “serious shortage” of quantum experts, building a qualified workforce is essential, says Durakiewicz. “We need someone who understands quantum mechanics and who understands coding and vacuum technology in one package, but not many.” Also, some projects have a high degree of security clearance and the United States. Citizenship requirements have narrowed the pool of professionals available.

From the Old Oregon Trail to Silicon Prairie

Nebraska grants are shared by four universities: University of Nebraska, Lincoln. University of Nebraska Omaha. University of Nebraska Kearney. And Creighton University in Omaha. These institutions partner with Nebraska community colleges and tribal colleges, including Nebraska Indian Community College, Little Priest Tribal College, and Central Community College, as part of grant education and workforce enhancement.

Near the old Oregon Trail, where pioneers crossed Nebraska in a covered wagon, new types of pioneers have moved to what is sometimes called Silicon Prairie, attracting investment from tech giants.

The state’s proposal for what it could do for $ 20 million was “excellent,” but Joss said the region was also selected because the state government already has the infrastructure to support cooperation and enhance research activities. Dr. Colon Ustris said., Program Director of the National Science Foundation.

“This is a good sign that these scientists can build a workforce that could stay in the state,” he says.

WebMD Health News

Source

National Science Foundation.

Christian Binek, PhD, Professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Director of the Center for Materials and Nanosciences, Nebraska.

Dr. Tomasz Durakiewicz, Program Director, National Institute for Materials Science, National Science Foundation.

Dr. Jos Colom-Ustriz, Program Director of the National Science Foundation.

2021 WebMD, LLC. All copyrighted.

