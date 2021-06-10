SolidRun Launches ClearFog Pro CN9130 Module, SOM-Price, Specifications, Where to Buy





SolidRun has dealt with the process of creating a ClearFog network board. Since 2015, an Israeli company specializing in system-on-module (SoM) manufacturing recently announced the first Octeon TX2 module via the ClearFog CX CN9130 Pro networking board, which is said to bring 10 GbE connectivity. ..

In addition, Marvel’s Arm Cortex A72 processor assists the module with desirable Gigabit Ethernet support that backs up both 10 GbE and 2.5 GbE.

SolidRun SOM 9130 Specifications

(Photo: SolidRun) SolidRun SOM 9130

Leading developers of edge computing solutions are focusing on enhancing features such as CPU capabilities, system power management, and I / O support. In the case of SolidRun CEO Dr. Atai Ziv, New Electronics reports that the company has extended its services from networking and analytics operations to edge technology.

“Combining that complexity with the imminent adoption of 5G reveals the need for ultra-high performance networking appliances in the cloud, on the edge, and everywhere in between. OCTEON TX2 CN9130-based SoM and flexible carriers The lineup drives development. These products meet the demands of next-generation networking, enterprise, and data center applications, “added Ziv.

In addition, according to CNX Software, the SOM 9130 specifications are as follows:

8GB eMMC flash and 64mbit SPI flash storage

Up to 8GB DDR4 RAM for system memory

The OCTEON TX2 CN9130 A72 processor can deliver up to 2.2GHz on the market. For industrial purposes, it can reach up to 2.0 GHz.

Hirose DF40 connector has external storage (2x SATA III, SD card, NOR flash, PCIe-SSD), Ethernet (1 / 2.5 GbE port, 10/5 GbE port, two 1 / 2.5 GbE ports (SERDES), 2 Includes two 5 GbE ports) and Sync-E support There are also two USB 2.0 interfaces, one USB 3.0 host, and PCIe.

3.3V / 1.8V at I / O voltage

Can reach power consumption of up to 11 watts

The power supply voltage is 5V to 12V.

Its temperature range is 0 ° C to 70 ° C for commercial use, but can reach 40 ° C to 85 ° C for industrial use.

The size is 50 x 35 mm.

Moisture that does not condense is 10% to 90%.

ClearFog CN9130 Professional

(Photo: SolidRun) ClearFog CN9130

Jeffrey Ho, Senior Marketing Manager, Infrastructure Processors Group, Marvell, said hardware must be durable and internal and external secure to first meet the full functionality of the data network. I am. According to Ho, the company is pleased to be part of the CN9130 SoM, which creates high-tech networking hardware on top of the OCTEON TX2 SoC.

Meanwhile, New Electronics said developers can use carrier boards, ClearFog CN9130 Pro, and bases to prototype applications. Furthermore, it can be expected that the computing performance of both can be flexibly utilized. It may also operate in fanless mode when it reaches -40 ° C to 85 ° C.

Not only has it been proven to withstand extreme conditions, ClearFog Pro works well with the CN9130 SoM in terms of I / O setup. This includes joining an SFP + cage and five switched Ethernet ports. In addition, the Pro version also has an M.2 expansion slot and a Mini-PCIe used to enhance LTE / WIFI.

ClearFog Base, on the other hand, helps support dual SIM cards and LTE for connectivity. It also features SFP + cages, two GbE ports, and USB 3.0 compatibility.

SoM CN9130 and ClearFog Pro and base price

SolidRun’s MicroSoM costs $ 171 and ClearFog CN9130 Pro can be purchased for $ 253 or more. The base version is cheaper than $ 226. For more information, please visit SolidRun’s official online shop.

