Neabot NoMo Q11 Robot Vacuum Review: Multifunctional, Cleaning, Mopping, and Futuristic Design Review





Neabot NoMo Q11 Robot Vacuums look “futuristic and retro”. It’s quite different from most other robot vacuums we’ve seen so far. The body of the robot itself doesn’t look much different from the other brands I’ve reviewed. However, it has controls and a nice thin blue pulsed light.

The automatically emptied trash unit looks like a vision for the future of the 1970s. It reminds me of something like a stiff boot that you need to wear if you have a broken ankle. However, the design is different from other auto empty stations, so once you get used to the shape of the boots, it’s a lot of fun to watch.

The NoMo Q11 has a rider to avoid obstacles in the path. At the top of the robot are two buttons, one for operation and one for charging. The NoMo Q11 will return to the dock to charge when the battery is low.

Robot vacuums can be noisy at maximum power. This robot vacuum has a suction power of 4000Pa in maximum mode, which is a very strong suction power. Power is 1500Pa in normal mode and 2500Pa in strong mode. In normal use, the NoMo Q11 is only 65dB and not too noisy.

Below the unit is a roller brush and a silicone rubber strip, which is very effective in pulling pet hair off the carpet. The capacity of the trash can is as small as 250 ml, and the water tank is 300 ml, which is enough to wipe the hard floor.

The dust collection sound at the time of dust collection is as loud as 84 dB. The dust bag has a capacity of 2.5 liters and did not need to be emptied during use.

Top ZDNET Review

You can easily connect your app to Neabot so you can pair your robot with your app. The app allows you to program different cleaning modes such as spot, area, local and global.

NoMo Q11 cleans the entire space with the first operation. This will create a map of the cleaned space. The map quality in the app is excellent and certainly much better than the iLife V9e maps.

The app also allows you to specify a cleaning schedule, unobtrusive time, and whether to collect dust every time at the auto-empty station. The current version of the app does not have the ability to set a no-sweep zone and a no-mop zone, which are the features of both the Ecovacs Ozmo T8 and the RoboLock S7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner.

The NoMo Q11 has a dual-function trash can and a water tank. This is exactly the same tank and bin as the Lydsto robot vacuum I’m currently testing and will review next week.

You can also use the app to click and drag an area to clean and specify an exclusion zone. However, I had some problems cleaning the area. You have specified the area to mop and started mopping NoMo Q11 with the local clean option. When Q11 finished mopping, he moved directly to the carpeted area, swept that area and started mopping.

Clip the mop module to the bottom of the existing trash can and water tank. The mop cloth is hooked on the unit and attached with a velcro pad. There are small wheels behind the mop unit to make it easier for the mop to slide on the floor.

Mopping is reasonable–and the mop cloth gets dirty quickly. This indicates that the mop module is under sufficient pressure. This app allows you to specify the amount of water to sprinkle on the mop cloth.

The Neabot NoMo Q11 robot vacuum may not be in position and should be repositioned on a regular basis. Approximately once every two days, I go missing, the charging dock is on, clearly marked on the map, and I get a message that the charging dock is not found even though I was broadcasting. I did.

This was the biggest problem I had in Q11, and I often saw robots sleeping in the middle of the room.

When started, the robot will clean the room with the rider and notify you that it has been lost. I also returned to the charging station without any problems.

Overall, with an early purchase offer of less than $ 490, the Neabot NoMo Q11 Robot Vacuum is a futuristic looking multifunctional cleaning robot vacuum with an automatic drain station that can be easily connected to the app. It cleans the whole house and mops efficiently.

Get ready to show your robot where the charging stand is, and enjoy cleaning and mopping efficiently without hassle.

