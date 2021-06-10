2021 Audi RS3 Sportback and Saloon Preview, finally comparable to the Mercedes-AMG A45 S?





The new Audi RS 3 is flaunted with unprecedented detail and appears in a new image released in both sportsback and saloon forms. It will be revealed in the coming weeks, but until then, it’s the best look ever of a new flagship hyper-hatchback that’s definitely aimed at the very impressive Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

The new 5-cylinder range topper may initially appear to have a similar technical package under the skin as its predecessor, but this next-generation RS3 finally broke historically sterile handling and finally There are many reasons to believe that it could be comparable to that fire in a breathing 5-cylinder engine with a compatible chassis.

These high expectations come from the new hardware currently available in the MQB family that this new RS3 is likely to inherit. A particular component is the new torque vectoring rear differential that has already helped turn VW’s flagship Golf R into a wild, small all-wheel drive hatchback that could have similar results with the new RS3. is.

This type of hardware, already found in rivals like the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, works best when combined with a high-power engine, similar to the 5-cylinder engine that features the new RS3. The engine itself is the same 2.5 liter unit used in the previous RS3, but it needs to include a small power bump up and over 400bhp to maintain contact with the 416bhp A45 S.

The engine is driven on all four wheels via a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and the 6-speed manual option is not available.

Like all RS models, the new RS3 also includes various chassis upgrades to the base A3. These changes are clearly visible in the latest test mules. There is a pumped wheel arch on the front, hiding large wheels and tires. This particular model has a set of carbon ceramic brakes.

The front-end design is familiar to most of the new era RS models, with a large grille opening and the possibility of applying the same black mask design that Audi Sport revealed on the RS3 LMS racer. Almost equally aggressive, the trademark oval exhaust port is integrated into the lower part of the bumper.

We have to wait for the official announcement for specific technical details, but the new model is finally reaching the full potential of the RS3. The fast, effective, but rather flat driving attitude of the current model may be ready to give way to the more involved form of the Audi Hyper Hatchback, which we look forward to testing later this year.

