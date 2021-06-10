Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak reveals subdued color options





Rendering of the leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s color options affects the landscape of social media, and the model looks “quiet” compared to the striking, bold and flashy shades of its predecessor.

Evan Blass, a well-proven tech leaker, uploaded a photo of muted colors to Twitter and evoked various reactions from his followers: “Why now, everything is like an Easter basket. Can you see it? ”A Twitter commentator joked by making fun of the pale colors. “Where is red?” Asked @GabrielGOSilv. “Everyone knows that this is the most beautiful of the previous generation.”

Rendering tips leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE suggest that red model does not exist

Sorry @GabrielGOSilv, if the rendering of the leaked Galaxy S21 FE from Glass accurately reflects the final product model, red is not in the photo. Instead, Samsung is white, navy, gray, sage. It is reported to offer five colors, such as green and ultra-light purple.

Galaxy S21 FE w / Updated / Additional colors / Angles (clockwise from top left: green, white, blue, purple, gray) pic.twitter.com/kui51pJ6ch June 8 2021

The Fan Edition line provides Samsung budget-focused shoppers with access to the acclaimed Galaxy S line without breaking the bank. I’m not sure about the S21 FE’s specs, but according to the list of Geekbench found by 91mobiles, it has a Snapdragon 888 processor with 6GB of RAM.

As reported in March, the Galaxy Club, a news outlet focused on Samsung in the Netherlands, claimed that the S21 FE would be equipped with a 32MP front-facing camera.

Samsung didn’t announce the release date of the Galaxy S21 FE, but alongside the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3, it’s likely that the phone will go on sale during the “Unpacked” event in August. ..

