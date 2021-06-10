A download link for the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK will be available on the website and may be released in June: Report





The PUBG Mobile India version, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, will be released in June. The release date has not yet been officially confirmed by Krafton, but rumors and leaks suggest that Android users will have a release date of June 18. The game is said to be released first for Android users and then for iOS. The iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is in the works and should be released after the Android version is available to everyone.Read also-Lok Sabha MP raises security issues that could drive a ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Pre-registration for Battlegrounds Mobile India

Prior to the official launch of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India visited the Facebook page and thanked all of their love so far. In the same post, Battlegrounds Mobile India is calling on users to pre-register for the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India can be pre-registered on the Google Play Store and at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com. Read also-Battlegrounds Mobile’s new teaser prepares for a chicken dinner. Start immediately?

Earlier this month, Battlegrounds Mobile India officially announced that the game has received 20 million pre-registrations on the Google Play store so far. This is quite a few. The popularity of future battle royale games is undoubtedly due to the widespread popularity of PUBG Mobile, which is currently not available in the country.Read also-Battlegrounds Mobile India received 20 million pre-registrations in just two weeks

Recall that PUBG Mobile games were banned by the government last September after some security and privacy concerns were raised by the government of India. In addition to PUBG Mobile, the government has banned hundreds of other Chinese apps domestically.

Battlegrounds Mobile India APK Download Link

In other news, according to a report from Sportskeeda, the Battlegrounds Mobile India APK download link will also be available on its official website. The game will also be available for download on the Google Play Store at the time of release. Eventually, the PUBG Mobiles India version will also be available to domestic iOS users.

We will keep you informed when Battlegrounds Mobile India is released in Japan. Stay tuned for future updates at BGR India.

