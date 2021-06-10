Google tries to break the vicious circle of online slander





Over the years, a vicious cycle has been repeated. The website is seeking eerie and unconfirmed complaints about fraudsters, sexual predators, deadbeats, and suspected fraudsters. People slander their enemies. Anonymous posts appear high in Google search results for the victim’s name. The website then charges the victim thousands of dollars to delete the post.

This series of slander has benefited websites and related intermediaries, and has caused catastrophic damage to victims. Google is currently trying to break that loop.

The company plans to change its search algorithm so that websites operating in domains such as BadGirlReport.date and PredatorsAlert.us do not appear in the results list when searching for someone’s name.

Google has also recently created a new concept called known victims. When people report to the company that they have been attacked on a site that requests deletion of posts, Google automatically suppresses similar content when the name is searched. Known victims include those whose nude photos are published online without consent and can request suppression of the explicit consequences of the name.

Changes already made by Google and planned for the coming months correspond to a recent New York Times article that describes how the slander industry preys on victims with the unknowing help of Google. is.

David Graff, head of Google’s Trust and Security Policy Team, said his company changes may not be perfect, but should help victims. Credit … David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

I don’t think it’s the perfect solution. Of course, not immediately. But I think it should have a really important and positive impact, says David Graff, vice president of Google’s global policies and standards, trust and security. You can’t monitor the web, but you’re responsible. You can be a citizen.

This represents a significant change for victims of online slander. Google, which accounts for an estimated 90% of online search in the world, has historically refused to play a role in human judgment in search engines, but in recent years it has been fighting false information and misuse that appears at the top of search results. I have succumbed to the increasing pressure.

Initially, the founders of Google saw the algorithm as a fair reflection of the Internet itself. Using an analysis called PageRank, named after co-founder Larry Page, the quality of other sites based on the number of other sites linked to the website and the number of linked sites. We judged the value of the website by evaluating. Those.

The philosophy was, “Never touch the search, there is nothing you can do about it.” When we started touching on the search results, it was a one-way ratchet to the Internet, which was no longer neutral, said Danielle Citron, a law professor at the University of Virginia. Ten years ago, Citron said Google. To prevent so-called revenge porn from appearing in someone’s name search. The company initially resisted.

In a 2004 statement, Google clarified its view on why search engines displayed anti-Semitic websites in response to searches for Jews.

Google’s search results were generated completely objectively and had nothing to do with the beliefs and preferences of people working at Google, the company said in a statement, but it was removed 10 years later. It’s legal to exclude. Only sites that are forced into or are trying to maliciously manipulate the results.

Early intervention in Google’s search results was limited to economically dangerous information such as web spam, pirated movies and music, and Social Security numbers, which are required by copyright law. Only recently, the company has reluctantly played a more active role in cleaning up people’s search results.

The most prominent example is when a European court granted the right to be forgotten in 2014. Residents of the European Union can request that inaccurate and irrelevant information about them be removed from search engines.

Help protect your digital life

Google opposed the court’s ruling, but lost. The company said it’s its job to give access to existing information and doesn’t want to be involved in regulating the content that appears in search results. Since the rights were established, Google has named people’s names. We are forced to remove millions of links from our search results.

After Donald J. Trump was elected president, pressure for change increased. After the election, one of the top Google search results for the number of final election votes in 2016 was a link to an article in which Mr. Trump, who won the electoral college, mistakenly stated that he also won the general vote.

A few months later, Google is taking the initiative to provide algorithm updates to display more reliable content to prevent intentionally misleading, incorrect, or offensive information from appearing in search results. Was announced.

At that time, Google’s antipathy towards the resulting engineering harassment eased.

The Wayback Machines archive of Google’s policy on removing items from search results captures the evolution of the enterprise. First, Google was willing to delete nude photos posted online without the consent of the subject. After that, I started to delete it from the list of medical information. This was followed by fake pornography, then sites with exploitative removal policies, and so-called doxing content, which Google defined as exposing contact information for harm purposes.

According to Google, the delete request form receives millions of visits each year, but many victims are unaware of its existence. This allows reputation managers and others to charge for removing content that they can request for free from search results.

According to Pandu Nayak, head of Google’s search quality team, Google is removing defamatory content in response to the rise of a thriving industry that publishes people’s portraits and then requests them to be removed. We started the fight against the demanding websites a few years ago.

Google began to lower the ranking of such exploitative sites in the results, but this change didn’t help people who didn’t have much information online. Google’s algorithms hate blanks, so posts that accuse such people of being substance abusers or pedophiles can appear prominently in search results.

Websites that market slander rely on this feature. You can’t charge thousands of dollars to remove content unless the post is damaging people’s reputation.

Nayak and Graff said Google was unaware of the issue until it was covered in this year’s Times article. They said changes to Google’s algorithm and the creation of its known victim classification would help solve the problem. In particular, it’s hard to get Google’s attention to one of the preferred methods of copying and reposting defamatory content from other sites.

Google has recently tested the changes, with contractors comparing old and new search results side-by-side.

The Times had previously put together a list of 47,000 people who posted on the slander site. A search of a small number of people who were previously slandering posts was already discoverable for changes made by Google. For some, the post disappeared from the first page of results and the results of the image. For others, the posts have almost disappeared, with the exception of one from a newly launched slanderous site called CheaterArchives.com.

CheaterArchives.com may indicate Google’s new protection limits. Being relatively new, there are few complaints from victims. These complaints are one way Google finds slanderous sites. Also, CheaterArchives.com does not explicitly advertise the removal of posts as a service, which can make it difficult for victims to remove posts from search results.

Google executives said the company’s motive wasn’t just sympathy for victims of online slander. Instead, it’s part of Google’s long-standing commitment to countering sites that are trying to rank higher than they should be in search engine search results.

Frankly, these sites are playing games on our system, Graf said.

Still, Google’s move could further deepen the question that companies have a substantial monopoly on what information is in the public domain and what isn’t in the public domain. In fact, this is one of the reasons Google has historically hesitated to intervene in individual search results.

“Find whatever is legal to find,” said Daphne Keller, a Google lawyer from 2004 to 2015, a member of the search product team, and now studying how to regulate platforms at Stanford University. You should be able to do it .. According to her, Google is just bending its muscles and deciding what information to erase.

Rather than criticizing his former employer, Keller lamented the fact that lawmakers and law enforcement officials largely ignored the slander industry and its blackmail, forcing Google to wipe out the turmoil. ..

The potential for Google to solve this problem by changing policies and tweaking algorithms is an advantage of centralization, said Professor Citron of the University of Virginia, saying that technology platforms are better than governments fighting online abuse. Claims to have great power.

Professor Citron was impressed with Google’s changes, especially the creation of known victim designations. She said such victims were often posted repeatedly, and the sites were shaving each other and spreading the damage.

I admire their efforts, she said. Can they do better? Yes, I can.

Aaron Krolik contributed to the report.

