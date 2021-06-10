Goondu Review: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Wins with Great Screen





If you’re looking for a great laptop that’s fast-moving, has a large screen, and can be used all-round, Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop 4 should be on the list of candidates.

No, it’s not as small as the ultra-slim bezel or the Dell XPS 13, but the new laptop is easy to like because it can do most of the right things, starting with a responsive, sharp touchscreen. ..

It doesn’t look that bad either. With the smooth silver or black finish found on previous Surface Laptops, the new version keeps things simple with a single Windows logo on the lid.

The corners are nicely bent like a Macbook. The only air vent is at the back of the machine, so it looks like aluminum, which is convenient to carry around.

You can also choose an Alcantara finish with a cloth-like material for the armrests. Be careful not to spill your drink or touch it with your greasy fingers. No, I didn’t try it because I had to put the unit back in a decent state.

Another thing to keep in mind is weight. Yes, the 1.2kg Surface Laptop 4 isn’t the lightest in its class, like the Dynabook Portg X30L-J, which weighs less than 1kg. But Microsoft laptops aren’t too heavy to carry around your office or campus.

The unit I have for review has a 13.5-inch screen, but there are also 15-inch models. The one I tested has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of solid state drive (SSD). The price of this configuration is S $ 1,899, which is competitive but not the lowest price.

I wanted to try a version of a laptop that uses the AMD Ryzen 5 chip for the engine. It’s actually cheaper than S $ 1,499, attracting affordable users and not worrying about smaller SSDs.

Alcantara is optional, but be careful not to spill liquid or touch it with oily fingers.Photo: Alfred Shoe

That said, the Intel Core i5 version uses 11th generation chips, so you can use it without any problems. 8GB RAM and 512GB SSDs aren’t the best specs, but most users will have no problems unless they regularly use their laptops, such as for video editing.

When it comes to performance, the Surface Laptop 4 is certainly not leaning forward. According to the PCMark benchmark used to measure frequently used tasks such as video conferencing and spreadsheets, it worked well in processing everyday tasks.

Microsoft laptops scored 4,145 points on PCMark. To be fair, this is close to the 4,771 of the Dynabook Portege X30L-J with the faster Core i5-1165G7 chip and more RAM (16GB).

How about the game? Sure, Surface Laptop 4 is more common, but the Intel Iris Xe graphics now built into many 11th generation chips improve graphics performance even on thin and light laptops.

In a 3DMark test simulating a real game, the Microsoft laptop worked as expected. We scored 1,482 in the Time Spy subtest, 4,090 in the Fire Strike subtest, and 14,626 in the Night Raid subtest.

Interestingly, this is better than the one I use for the slightly more spec (and expensive) Dynabook Portege. The laptop scored 1,388, 3,531 and 13,557 in the 3DMark subtest.

True performance isn’t the only requirement for laptops. When it comes to ease of use, Surface Laptop 4 does most of the important things right.

The biggest selling point for me is the sharp and bright touch screen. This is perfect for young students who like to interact directly, such as writing kanji or drawing pictures. The additional S $ 148 Surface stylus is a good addition.

Most other laptop manufacturers will offer machines for the budget segment for less than S $ 2,000. However, not only does the Surface Laptop 4 have a sensitive touchscreen, it also has a decent resolution touchscreen of 2,256 x 1,504. Many competitors offer Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) in this price range.

I like the quiet operation of my laptop, even when I’m asked to run it in a benchmark test. At this time, the bottom of the machine is warm to the touch and not hot enough to burn your thighs.

Other useful features also help complete the experience, making Surface Laptop 4 better than many cookie cutter products on the market.

The touchpad is large, like a MacBook, and is a good alternative to a mouse when space is limited. A full-sized USB port on the side makes it easy to connect a USB flash drive if needed.

The power adapter, which is attached with a magnet, can be safely removed even if it is accidentally pulled. This was originally on the Apple MacBook, but it’s a great touch found on older Microsoft Surface tablets and laptops.

When it comes to power, laptops promise 17 hours of use after being fully charged. I didn’t do that for that long, but it lasts fine during normal 8-10 working hours.

The only complaint is that the keys on the keyboard are a bit shallow. I make a living by writing, or typing, so I want a keyboard with good tactile feedback for a long time.

If you just send short emails and messages every day, your Surface Laptop 4 keyboard may not be a big deal. Sure, it doesn’t break the contract for everyone.

Overall, Microsoft is doing well with Surface Laptop 4. Intel’s options aren’t the cheapest, but they have a great sharp touchscreen to help you in your studies.

This leads to a fair justification for the still competitive price of S $ 1,899. This is a laptop worth checking out if you are looking for a laptop to work or study at home.

