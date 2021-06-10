Launched holographic surgery simulator that does not require glasses –Med-Tech Innovation





Xenco Medicalhas has announced HoloMedX, a holographic surgery simulation platform without spectacles that allows users to simulate entire spinal surgery in holographic space without the need for headgear or spectacles.

A simulation platform integrated with a looking glass light field display instantly transforms DICOM data, such as CT and MRI scans, into detailed, interactive holographic reconstructions. Xenco Medical’s HoloMedX platform instantly adjusts the holographic scene to allow multiple users to view and interact with the holographic scene at the same time without glasses.

With a library of holographic implants based on Xenco Medicals’real spinal implants, the platform allows users to operate holographic implants with holographic anatomical structures and an air controller modeled after Xenco Medicals’ disposable surgical instruments. It allows you to have a deeper connection with the platform. HoloMedX is a revolutionary step in patient involvement and surgical training, enabling rich dialogue between patients and physicians. The glasses-free nature of HoloMedX allows groups of users to simultaneously visualize and manipulate the holographic anatomy, enabling collaboration without headgear barriers.

Jason Haider, Founder and CEO of Xenco Medical, said: By developing HoloMedX, the first glasses-free holographic surgery simulation platform, it provides patients with an immersive opportunity to explore their anatomical structure in holographic space, simulating surgery in front of them. I was excited to improve the educational ability of surgeons by doing so.

Xenco Medical’s holographic platform provides users with the opportunity to visualize and manipulate the anatomical structure of the patient’s spine as a volume object rather than a two-dimensional dataset. As an unprecedented educational tool for non-diagnostic use, HoloMedX offers an extended spatial experience of unique anatomical structures, as well as how various Xenco Medical implants interact with each spine in holographic space. To the user. HoloMedX’s holographic implant library is based on Xenco Medicals’ disposable spinal implant system, the first polymer-based device of its kind. Unlike traditional metal systems, which are reused by hundreds of patients until a mechanical failure occurs, Xenco Medical’s disposable systems are fully calibrated and sterile packaged for patient-specific use.

