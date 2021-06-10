1st generation Facebook smartwatch with 2 cameras and heart rate monitor





Earlier this year, it was reported that Facebook plans to launch a smartwatch next summer. Details about the company’s future wrist-worn devices are now available. According to The Verge, the wearable features a stainless steel frame, display, two removable cameras, a heart rate monitor and more.

The magazine quotes two anonymous people familiar with the project and reports that Facebook’s first-generation smartwatch will have a camera in front of the display, mainly for video calls and self-portraits. will be used. A second autofocus camera on the back can be used to capture photos and videos when removed from the frame. It allegedly captures 1080p footage. Facebook is also trying to get other companies involved to make accessories like backpacks for mounting camera hubs.

Future Facebook smartwatches will also provide health features such as heart rate monitors. In addition, the company wants to add LTE connectivity and is already working with top US wireless carriers. The vision is to make the watch a fully functional stand-alone device, without the need for a smartphone to work.

Other reported specifications and features include a custom version of Google’s Android operating system and white, black, and gold options. In terms of pricing, Facebook reportedly “discussed the price of the device with about $ 400,” which will compete with products from other established manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. It would be interesting to see if we could make a watch that justifies that price tag.

Facebook wants to make a smartwatch that competes with Apple and Google

Facebook has been thinking about the idea of ​​making a smartwatch for the last few years. In 2019, the company was thinking of buying Fitbit before Google bought it. After that, social networks decided to work on the project on their own. Hundreds of people are currently working on the project, and it is reported that they have spent about $ 1 billion so far.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reports that he specifically aims to build consumer devices that evade the mobile platforms of Apple and Google, or iOS and Android. Recent updates to these platforms have made it increasingly difficult for social media giants to reach people. So the company wants to build a device that allows users to access Facebook’s suite of apps independently of those platforms.

However, when it comes to user privacy, the company’s reputation is not very good. Therefore, you need to try to win the trust of your users. It’s not easy to get back what you lost.

To that end, Facebook has set relatively small goals for itself. Initially, it only wants to sell in the “late 6-digit range”. Perhaps the company wants to know how consumers react to it. By the way, Apple sold 34 million watches last year.

Facebook hasn’t had much success in its hardware efforts in the past

This isn’t the first time Facebook has made hardware. I’ve done that in the past, but it’s not very successful. In 2013, we launched the phone in collaboration with HTC, which was a disaster. Oculus VR headsets are doing pretty well, but it’s unclear how Portal video chat devices have moved in the market.

Smartwatches with cameras haven’t attracted the attention of users either. But Facebook doesn’t seem to be swayed by all of this. Now you’re all set to release your first smartwatch in the summer of 2022. In addition, the company reportedly is already working on 2nd and 3rd generation versions in the coming years. These watches could act as input devices for augmented reality glasses, another hardware that Zuckerberg believes will reduce people’s reliance on smartphones in the future.

In September 2019, Facebook acquired CTRL-labs. It’s a neural interface startup that uses wristbands to send electrical signals from the brain, allowing you to control your computer with the movement of your wrist. The company plans to use this technology in future smartwatches. I don’t know how things will evolve for now.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos