50MP camera, 4,500mAh battery, etc.





The OnePlus Nord 2 spec is now available online. Rumors surfaced yesterday that the phone would arrive in July, and more information about the device is now available.

This information is from 91mobiles, which has partnered with OnLeaks. The OnePlus Nord 2 was rumored to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, and the information seems to have been accurate. This device features MediaTek’s flagship SoC.

A spec leak on the OnePlus Nord 2 reveals a 90Hz display, two variants, four cameras, and more.

The phone also includes a 6.43 inch fullHD + AMOLED display. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate, below which is an in-display fingerprint scanner. By the way, it’s an optical fingerprint scanner.

The source also mentions getting two variations of the phone. The cheaper model has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The more expensive alternative offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

As for cameras, three are mounted on the back and one is mounted on the front. The back of the 50-megapixel main camera has 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooters. However, there are no details about these cameras yet. A 16-megapixel unit is placed on the front.

Comes with a 4,500mAh battery for quick charging

A 4,500mAh battery is also mentioned by sources. Charging details have not been disclosed, but at least it supports fast wired charging. It will include at least 30W wired charging.

The 50-megapixel camera on the back can take advantage of Sony’s IMX766 sensor, which is used in the OnePlus 9 Pro’s ultra-wide-angle camera. However, it has not yet been confirmed, and sources have not suggested that it will happen.

Android 11 comes pre-installed on your mobile phone with OxygenOS 11. More information about the OnePlus Nord 2 may be removed in the near future as the press event is approaching.

