Wireless Charging Company Brings Coil Technology to Medical Technology-Med-Tech Innovation





Resonant Link, a wireless charging company spun out of Dartmouth, has announced that it will bring coil technology to the medical industry.

Wireless chargers are now available to support implantable devices such as pacemakers, neurostimulators, and ventricular assist devices (VADs). The battery will run out forever.

Dr. Grayson Zlauf, CEO of Resonant Link, said: Resonant Links technology enables small, fast and easy-to-use wireless charging. We can’t wait to work with our partners to make wireless power the standard for embedded devices.

Resonant Links Multilayer Self-Resonant Structure (MSRS) is a wireless charging technology with 5-10 times higher performance than existing technologies can. MSRS pushes the boundaries of traditional wireless charging coils by changing the shape from 2D to 3D for faster recharging, deeper implant depth, simpler alignment for patients, and smaller implants. Make it possible. The Resonant Links charger reaches over 99% efficiency, supports implant depths up to 6 cm, and at the same time meets the FDA’s implant temperature limits.

Resonant Link is currently working with five medical device partners for seven different patient indications to help the industry harness wireless power in previously impossible applications. The Resonant Links charger eliminates hospitalization, infection, discomfort, recovery time, and death caused by extra leads, surgery, and drivelines.

Dr. Aditya Bansal, Director of Surgery, Mechanical Auxiliary Equipment Circulation Assistance Program at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, said: Hospitalization repeated with treatment. Improving wireless charging efficiency with Resonant Links will be a game changer for heart failure patients.

Dr. Kevin Kwak, an assistant professor of medicine at Dartmouth College and director of cardiac electrophysiology, said: ..

