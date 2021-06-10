Vivo Y73 with triple camera, AMOLED display released in India for 20,990 rupees





Smartphone giant Vivo has launched the Vivo Y73 in India. The device is currently available on several e-commerce platforms and partner retailers, the only variation of which is priced at Rs 20,990. Vivo also offers a trial discount when you purchase the Y73.

As a highlight, the Vivo Y73 is offered in an ultra-thin form factor with a thickness of only 7.38 mm. This is a bit thicker than the 7.29mm thickness of the Vivo V21 launched earlier this year.

Other outstanding features include a 64-megapixel triple-lens camera setup, an AMOLED display, and a high-capacity battery with fast charging capabilities. Here are all the features that Vivo 73 offers.

Vivo Y73 Price, Availability, Offer

The Vivo Y73 is available in one variation at a price of Rs 20,999. The only choices are two color options-Roman Black and Diamond Flare.

The smartphone is currently available on online platforms such as Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and all partner retailers.

Vivo also offers a variety of offers regarding the purchase of the Y73. These range from immediate discounts to cashback, zero down payment options, and one-time screen exchange benefits.

Vivo Y73 specifications

As speculated before launch, the Vivo Y73 has a very slim form factor with a patterned reflective back panel with a 2.5D rounded frame. It features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD + (2400×1080) resolution and a water drop selfie shooter on top.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and runs the latest Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1. The memory includes 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and can be expanded up to 1TB using an external microSD. The Y73 also features Vivos Extended RAM technology, so 8GB RAM works like 11GB RAM when you use your smartphone for extended periods of time.

The Vivo Y73 has a Vivos Marquee Triple Lens Camera System on the back. This module includes a 64 megapixel primary lens, a 2 megapixel depth sensor, and a 2 megapixel super macro lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. Camera settings features include Super Night Mode, Super Night Selfie, Ultra Stable Video, 4K Video, and Dual View Video.

The device is backed by a 4000 mAh battery that also supports fast charging at 33W. The connection options offered include dual Nano-SIM and Micro SD slots, USB Type-C, WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Vivo Y73 measures 161.24 x 74.37 x 7.38 mm and weighs approximately 170 grams.

