Samsung announces industry’s smallest 0.64m pixel smartphone sensor





Samsung has announced the world’s smallest mobile image sensor, the 0.64m pixel 50MP ISOCELL JN1. The new sensor will go into mass production, offering the potential to make mobile phone designs slimmer while maintaining high resolution for gorgeous photo quality. ISOCELL JN1 is the industry’s smallest 0.64m pixel mobile image sensor. The new sensor, which has been downsized with 0.64m pixels, can be mounted on slimmer mobile phones and used as a main camera or SELPHY camera, and telephoto or ultra. Wide-angle sensor. The new sensor allows users to take very detailed selfies and group photos at its 50MP resolution and record up to 4K video at 60fps or full HD video at 240fps.

The motto of this release is ISOCELL for everyone who brings high quality image sensors to midrange mobile phones as well. Image quality usually deteriorates as the size of the sensor decreases, but Samsung states that ISOCELL 2.0 technology is included in the JN1 to make up for that small size. In addition, according to a Samsung statement, this technology and other enhancements should improve light sensitivity by 16%.

Features of ISOCELL JN1

Another important feature of the new sensor is that it includes Smart ISO for battery dynamic range in high contrast scenarios, apart from the high resolution of 50MP. Smart ISO determines the lighting level of the environment and adjusts the dynamic range of the photo. Therefore, it helps to maintain the details of the highlighted area, but noise should be reduced in dark scenarios.

Complementing the smart ISO is inter-scene HDR, which guarantees the optimum exposure level for creating the final image.

Double superphase detection is another feature of ISOCELL JN1 that guarantees better autofocus performance in dark environments. It has twice the pixel density of traditional super phase difference detection technology, providing the same autofocus performance while reducing ambient light by approximately 60%.

The new sensor is currently in mass production. However, Samsung has not specified which smartphone vendor will use it at this stage. It is expected to spread in mid-range mobile phones.

