Galaxy Tab S7 FE & A7 Lite Receives Quarterly Software Updates





Samsung will roll out software updates for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE only quarterly. South Korean tech giant announced two tablets earlier this week.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a lightweight version of the Galaxy Tab A7. Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is touted as a trim-down version of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

Samsung recently announced plans to release a software update for new tablets. According to the company’s website, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be provided with quarterly software updates.

Software update schedule

That is, Samsung deploys software updates to two new tablets once every three months. This strategy seems to be acceptable to the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite as it falls into the affordable range.

However, quarterly software updates for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE do not seem to be accepted. According to Sam Mobile, the 5G version of this tablet sets a tremendous amount of € 649 in Europe.

If you’re willing to pay an additional € 50, you can get the Galaxy Tab S7 LTE, which has a faster processor, a better camera, and a 120Hz display.

It’s also worth noting that some Galaxy A series phones, including the Galaxy A52 (€ 409) and the Galaxy A52 5G (€ 489), get monthly software updates. That said, it’s very unusual for a Galaxy Tab device to not be listed on the company’s monthly security update schedule.

Galaxy Tab S7 FE & A7 Lite Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE features an eye-catching 12.4-inch IPS LCD screen that offers QHD + resolution. In addition, an S pen is also included.

The device runs Android 11 out of the box and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 750G processor. In addition, it is available with the option of 4GB / 6GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB onboard storage capacity. Also equipped with a microSD card slot.

In the optics sector, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 5MP front shooter and an 8MP rear-mounted camera. For connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi b / g / n / ac, and USB Type-C ports.

The tablet has four speakers. In addition, it has a rugged 10,090mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 45W.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, on the other hand, has an 8.7-inch IPS LCD screen and offers HD + resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T chipset and runs Android 11 OS.

Internally, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. Like the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it also has a microSD card slot.

Equipped with a 2MP camera on the front and an 8MP camera on the back. For connectivity, the device supports USB Type-C ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b / g / n / ac, GPS and LTE. It draws its power from a 5,100mAh battery that supports fast charging with a 15W charger.

