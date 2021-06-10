UEFA and AntChain Announce Blockchain-led Soccer Partnership — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Meanwhile, the tournament’s top scorer trophy was designed by Ant Group’s digital payment treasure, Alipay (UEFA’s global partner since November 2018).

According to the press release, barefoot players in the trophy are engraved in the form of Chinese characters (pronounced zhi, meaning payment and support), equality that success on the pitch is obtained regardless of background or status. It reflects the ideal of egalitarian football.

The hash code at the base of the trophy underscores AntChains’ commitment to ensuring a lasting, unbroken record of top scorer performance using blockchain technology.

Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest

Earlier this week, Alibaba Groups Tmall Global’s cross-border e-commerce platform announced the launch of the UK and Irish versions of Go Global 11.11 Pitch Fest.

This follows the Pitchfest 2020 event in the United States.

This initiative provides small businesses with the opportunity to quickly participate in the Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. The Alibaba 11.11 Global Shopping Festival generated $ 74.1 billion in GMV last year.

Brands can register and market their products to Alibaba Panels. Selected participants will be quickly tracked and launched to Tmall Global via either Tmall Global’s flagship store or Tmalls’ Overseas Fulfillment Program route.

They are advised by Tmall Global and their products will be introduced to the market at 11:11.

They will also appear in a livestreaming session hosted by the Tmall Global team ahead of 11.11. The brand will also market to some of China’s most famous influencers for inclusion in the 11.11 live stream.

