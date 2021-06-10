Facebook reports that it’s developing a smartwatch with creepy features – BGR





Facebook has been arguing for privacy for years, but it’s not yet proven that it really wants to improve customer privacy. Its latest action shows that Facebook wants to redefine privacy to meet its needs, rather than offering the same strong privacy protection that Apple is developing. The fierce protests against Apple’s best privacy features ever developed for the iPhone are the best proof. Facebook has accused Apple of hurting small businesses and the open web by applying stronger privacy rules. In reality, Apple’s new anti-tracking feature will have a negative impact on Facebook’s revenue associated with personalized advertising. Separately, Facebook has enforced a privacy policy that allows WhatsApp users to collect more data from their chat apps. And Facebook has minimized the privacy implications associated with data breaches years ago, which recently resurfaced in its worst form.

This rough summary covers only the first half of 2021, but Facebook has had to deal with many privacy-invading issues in the past. And now Facebook wants users to buy a wearable device with two built-in cameras, as well as instant access to health data.

Facebook’s interest in wearable devices is not surprising. Especially now that we’ve seen AR device “reading the mind” technology, including the use of wearable trackers. Apple has already introduced the same technology to the Apple Watch, but is now using it for accessibility purposes.

According to The Verge, Facebook is working on three generations of unnamed wearable devices. The first model could ship next summer and costs about $ 400, well worth the money you pay for a high-end wearable that’s different from the Apple Watch and competitors.

Unlike other smartwatches, Facebook watches have a camera for 1080p video chat on the front and one camera on the back. The device can be removed from the stainless steel frame on your wrist and attached to another device, at which point you can use the rear camera to capture photos and videos. Buyers need to trust Facebook to manage the images and videos captured by their device.

Facebook plans to build a device that evades Apple and Google, so the device should act as a standalone gadget. This watch has a cellular connection, so you don’t need to pair it with your iPhone or Android handset. It runs a custom version of Android and runs Facebook’s own app. A companion app for mobile phones will also be available.

Facebook Watch also allows users to monitor their heart rate and track their fitness activity. This is the kind of sensitive health data that users must trust on Facebook. It’s unclear if health data will be used to improve Facebook advertising. Signal’s recent marketing stunts have shown how businesses can use Facebook’s advertising platform to target specific user data, including health-related personal data.

The Verge suggests that Facebook may be aware that it’s difficult to sell smartwatches. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple sold 34 million watches last year.

The report states that Facebook could cancel the watch project, but that’s unlikely. The company has spent $ 1 billion developing its first smartwatch since 2019, when it wanted to acquire Fitbit, Google’s ultimate acquisition. Facebook has hundreds of people working on wearable devices.

Whether or not the smartwatch project is commercially successful, Facebook needs to bundle wearables and AR devices to provide the “read mind” feature that was demoed a few weeks ago.

