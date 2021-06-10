Huawei MatePad Pro will be released in Malaysia on June 18th.Prices start from RM3999





Huawei officially launches the 2021 version of MatePad Pro in Malaysia and plans to launch it on June 18th next week. As mentioned in a previous report, the new tablet is also one of the first devices to feature the brand new HarmonyOS platform.

The MatePad Pro has a 12.6-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and an aspect ratio of 16:10. According to Huawei, the tablet screen has a color accuracy rating of E <0.5, which makes it ideal for professionals such as designers and photographers to act as a secondary monitor. In addition, the display also features the brand's ClariVu Display Enhancement technology and Eye Comfort Mode for an optimal viewing experience. When it comes to audio, the new MatePad Pro features eight Harman Kardon tuned speakers and four onboard microphones.

Under the hood is Huawei’s own Kirin 9000E 5G flagship chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Users can also expand the tablet’s storage to an additional 256GB by inserting a proprietary Nano (NM) card, if desired. In terms of battery performance, the 2021 MatePad Pro has a capacity of 10,050 mAh and supports fast wired and wireless charging at 40W and 27W, respectively. It also has the ability to reverse charge other compatible devices via 5W wired and 10W wireless.

On the back of the tablet is a dual camera setting consisting of a 13MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 3D TOF (time-of-flight) sensor for improved autofocus. The front side bezel, on the other hand, has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Besides that, the new MatePad Pro comes with Huawei sharing features that have been upgraded via HarmonyOS. This enables seamless multi-screen collaboration capabilities and data transfer with other compatible devices. Further helping users be more productive on their tablets is the support for the brand’s second-generation M-Pencil accessories. It currently has a low latency of 11.2ms and a sensitivity of 4,096 points. The first-party stylus can be magnetically mounted on the side of the Pro for both storage and wireless charging, and is compatible with older MatePad models.

Also announced during the launch is the new Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard, which can be magnetically attached to the 2021 MatePad Pro. As with the M-Pencil above, installing the keyboard will also charge the internal battery.

The new Huawei MatePad Pro will be retailed from RM3,999 when it arrives in stores next week. In the meantime, pre-orders for tablets will be available to interested customers from today through June 17th through the brand’s official web store, the Experience Store, and the Lazada and Shoppy stores.

(Source: Huawei Malaysia)

