Google and Facebook have promised millions of dollars for local news. Was it enough?





Faced with regulatory and political pressure, Facebook and Alphabet, Inc. Google have recently promised a combined $ 600 million to support media outlets around the world, many of which are local companies founded in the digital age. And local companies.

Thousands of media have received financial and other support in everything from fact checking and reporting to training, according to a tech giant. Some publishers are grateful for their contributions, which they say are essential due to the plunge in advertising revenue.

However, several media analysts and news business executives told Reuters that the funding, which will continue for three years, has cost publishers tens of billions of dollars as tech companies plunder the digital advertising market. Little compensation. According to market research firm eMarketer, Google and Facebook will account for 54% of US digital advertising revenue in 2020.

Some critics have rejected the project, including a $ 300 million donation from each company, as a way to slow down complaints from publishers and generate good PR. Both companies have rejected news content around the world. We face lawsuits against antitrust laws by regulators and publishers over compensation.

Maribel Perez Wasworth, publisher of Gannetts USA Today and president of USA Today Network, which participates in a Facebook-sponsored fact-checking program, states that this occasional compassion is a drop in a bucket. News publishers aren’t looking for charities. We only demand fair shots and fair competitive conditions.

Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, says money is essential to the news editorial office in the short term. However, they are not actually given at a level that has a lasting effect on the field, and nothing has actually changed.

Tech giants are serious about helping local and regional dealers with Reuters, and both companies will continue to provide support after the $ 600 million initiative expires in the coming months. It was.

The goal of Facebook’s journalism project is to help publishers succeed in today’s digital world, where they must effectively transition to today’s digital world and find a specific audience to succeed. Facebook.

Google’s focus is on ensuring a healthy and vibrant ecosystem of quality journalism, said Ben Monnie, director of global partnerships at the company.

Reuters participates in initiatives funded by both Google and Facebook. For example, under the Facebook Journalism Project, Reuters received funding to develop a digital media training course for journalists. Neither Facebook nor Reuters have disclosed the amount allocated.

Both Facebook and Google contribute to the news industry with the exception of $ 600 million. For example, last year the two companies invested $ 1 billion annually in grants and transactions to serve content to various media around the world. As part of that effort, Google is asking publishers such as Reuters to create and curate news showcase content (news and Discover app snippets).

The Reuters Journalism Institute, which is largely funded by the Thomson Reuters Corporate Foundation, announced that it received approximately $ 19 million from Google and $ 4 million from Facebook in 2020.

Both Facebook and Google state that publishers can benefit from just using the platform and provide traffic to drive advertising revenue and subscriptions.

According to Brown, we are a free service that allows anyone to post content. Publisher participation suggests that we are getting value from the platform without making these additional investments.

Where did the money go?

Facebook, the social media goliath, and Google, the world’s most popular search engine, have generated $ 607 billion in advertising revenue over the last three years, according to company filings. These companies are one of the largest corporate funders in the global news industry.

The two platforms have published limited information on how the $ 600 million grants and services have been used so far, often providing extensive explanations and examples without financial details. doing.

Google has announced spending worth approximately $ 198 million, including $ 81 million aimed at improving quality journalism, including training on how to use Google products in reports. It is. The company plans to spend the full $ 300 million by the end of the year, and the project lists more than 6,250 news partners, from Associated Press and BuzzFeed News to Cook Islands News in the South Pacific.

Facebook says $ 300 million was fully spent, more than half of which was spent supporting local news. The company’s public announcements accounted for $ 80.3 million, a quarter of which was used in programs to help local media attract more digital subscribers. According to the company’s spokeswoman Adam Isserlis, the project also includes a proprietary contract with the publisher, details of which are private.

Some media outlets have said they are encouraging tech giants to pay more for content and prioritize original coverage. Facebook and Google have already modified their algorithms to do it. It is said that it has been realized.

On the other hand, some publishers are looking at the lifeline. Post and Courier executives in Charleston, South Carolina, said a Google-funded training lab helped the paper determine the amount and price of digital subscribers to cover its costs.

At Cityside, a non-profit organization in Oakland, California, co-founder Lance Knobel said he spent $ 1.56 million from Google on launching and supporting the online local news website Oaklandside.

To be honest, I think their big interest is in wanting a healthy news environment, he said.

Friends and enemies

Other publishers are frustrated and ambiguous with Technology Goliath as both an ally and an enemy.

Companies have a significant impact on outlet advertising revenue because the algorithm determines whether an article will stand out in a Google search or Facebook news feed.

Google operates the largest online advertising exchange for digital advertising that is automatically bought and sold through software programs. Some publishers and other critics claim that Google is competing as both the largest buyer and seller on the exchange, allowing it to direct its business to itself.

In the United States alone, newspaper digital and print advertising revenues fell from $ 49.4 billion in 2005 to $ 14.3 billion in 2018.

On June 7, under a settlement with the French Antitrust Observer, Google agreed to share more data widely with ad buyers, reducing some of its competitive advantage over publishers.read more

Google and Facebook are facing different legal issues. West Virginia-based newspaper The Nation and West Virginia-based newspaper HD Media have filed antitrust proceedings against one or both tech giants in recent months. Is one of the publishers that causes U.S. officials have filed antitrust proceedings against both, accusing Google of illegally controlling the process of advertising online in some states.

In response to some of the proceedings, companies dismissed allegations that their business practices hurt publishers, Google said people used the company not because they were forced, but because they chose it. Was.

Frank Breten sees things differently.

The Seattle Times publisher said his paper participated in a program backed by Google and Facebook. But if they hadn’t monopolized advertising and game search as they used to, newspapers would still be profitable, he said.

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos