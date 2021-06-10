2021 Graduation: View Innovation Tech High School Alumni List, Admission Information





The time of graduation.

High school students in the 2021 class are experiencing a lot. Remote learning. Masks are required; shortening or canceling sports seasons, musicals, concerts. And a lot of uncertainty. They had to stay away from their friends and teachers for months.

Still, they did what they needed to get through to the end of the school year.

To celebrate the 2021 class, we publish a list of graduates from more than 60 schools in central New York.

Post-Standard will publish a commemorative high school graduation section on Sunday, June 28th. If you wish, you can place a congratulatory ad for the graduates you want to recognize in this section. This section contains a list of 2021 graduates of schools in Onondaga County, Q & A with the principals of each school and Salutatorian. Companies can also place ads in the graduation section. If you contact us by this email, we will get back to you.

start

The Innovation Tech High School 4th grade graduation ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16, 2021.

…

Graduation candidate

Click here for the names of 2021 graduates …

James S. Alto

Gavin A. Beer

Cameron J. Burn

Trent A. Brown

Joseph G. Coles

Kendal A. Cup

Sabrina L. Di Giorgio

Eternity M. Finkelstein

Aubrey E. Haynes

Eric J. Hyde

Jordan J. Irish

Aiden A. Morrison

Janna S. Pull Aim

Colin J. Reynolds

Divine J. Lacquer

Connor A. Ryan

Gavin A. Sharp

Joshua J. Solak

Anthony D. Stabile

David A. Stepkovich

Kylie M. Stevenson

Ryan A. Wilson

Kamurin A. Wally

Cameron B. Young

…

Contact Brenda Duncan at any time: 315-470-2265 | Email | Twitter

