Apple has been working on designing new iMac speakers since 2019





According to a newly submitted document, Apple began developing effective speakers in a small space within the new 24-inch iMac in late 2019.

If you’ve been using your Mac for long enough, that’s not surprising. The Mac mini has terrible speakers, and the iMac has good speakers.

The Mac mini isn’t too bad to use. And the iMac speakers aren’t comparable to the HomePod stereo pair.

But in general, this is a consensus on Mac speakers, and that perception hasn’t changed with the design of the new 24-inch iMac. Despite the much slimmer chassis, it was the only place with space, so I had to move the headphone jack sideways.

You don’t really redesign something without effort. Without a lot of people, you can never redesign it to maintain a good speaker.

“Over the last few decades, the capabilities of electronic devices have improved dramatically,” Apple said in a patent application. “While computer components are getting smaller, so is the amount of performance they can provide.”

“By reducing the dimensions of these various components, we may be able to use space more efficiently,” continues Apple.[and] Increased flexibility in arranging components within the housing, reduced housing size and material use, reduced device size, ease of transport and use, and other options for device design. ”

Of course, smaller devices and less space for components are not ideal for speakers.

Patent details showing iMac and some built-in speaker assemblies

“One challenge is to provide an integrated speaker assembly that maintains a wide frequency range and desired acoustic performance levels while reducing size,” the patent application states.

Apple states that the main issue is related to “limitation of space available for back volume”. This is also called “speaker volume” in terms of space rather than loudness.

“[This] Apple goes on to say, “It’s an empty space that communicates with speakers that can provide pushing air to prevent the speakers from overdriving. The acoustic performance of the low frequency audio range can depend on the size of the back volume. There is sex.

There is also a power issue as it has been reported that placing a large speaker diaphragm in a small speaker volume space requires considerable rigidity. “A stiff diaphragm may require more power to produce the desired output compared to a more flexible diaphragm,” Apple said.

After discussing the woofers and tweeters and detailing the dimensions of some speaker systems, Apple’s patent application begins the iMac business. I just don’t use that name.

“In some examples, the display at least partially defines the first outer surface of the electronic device. The distance from the first outer surface to the second outer surface is between 9 mm and 13 mm.”

The 24-inch iMac is 11.5 mm wide.

“The speaker enclosure contains a five-sided box that is configured to be sealed in the housing to define the speaker volume,” Apple suggests. “The wall of the speaker enclosure can include a flexible part that is configured to vibrate and a hard part that at least partially surrounds the flexible part …”

Despite never mentioning the word iMac in the 14,000-word text, and even the Mac, all patent application drawings show the design of the new iMac. However, the description is clearly intended to cover all possibilities, including other devices like the larger iMac and MacBook Pro.

Follow all the details of WWDC 2021 in a comprehensive AppleInsider coverage of the entire week-long event from June 7th to June 11th, including details of all new announcements and updates.

