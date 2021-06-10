The new 2021 Audi RS 3 precedes its official launch





This is the first look of the next-generation Audi RS 3, announced in both 5-door hatchback and saloon formats.

Audi’s new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S Challenger, as 1-2-4-5-3 suggests, features the same turbocharged 2.5-liter 5-cylinder petrol engine as the Audi RS Q3 and TT RS. It will be announced in the summer. A graphic on the side of Audi’s lightly disguised car that shows the firing order of the engine.

The 5-pot engine produces 395bhp and 480Nm of torque, which is slightly less than the 415bhp and 500Nm of torque from the A 45 S, but a 0-62mph time of about 4 seconds is sufficient. For comparison, the TT RS can dispatch the same sprint in 3.7 seconds.

Power is transmitted to the Quattro all-wheel drive system via a dual-clutch automatic transmission. Like its predecessor, the new RS 3s chassis and drivetrain are supported by a variety of performance technologies, including adjustable suspension dampers, torque vectoring systems, and adaptive electronic power steering setups.

The new Audi RS 3 is based on the latest version of the Volkswagen Group MQB platform, but with some upgrades. Previously spy test cars feature upgrades such as lower suspension and larger calipers on perforated brake discs, all of which should be used in production models.

New 2021 Audi RS 3: Design and Interior

The car in Audi’s official image wears a complex camouflage that hides the styling features of most cars, but we’ve already seen a lesser-disguised test car under development.

Obviously, like all RS Audis, the new RS 3 features a deliberate body kit that sets it apart from the lower-powered A3 brothers in both 5-door sportsback and saloon formats. It means that there is.

At the front, Audi installs a thicker bumper with a wider intake, which, along with two additional vents on the trailing edge of the front wheel arch, helps to expel hot air from the engine bay.

The car’s side skirts are also deeper than the regular A3, and the rear of the hatch features a larger wing, a new diffuser, and a set of oversized oval exhaust tips that are the trademark of the Audi RS model. The saloon also features a lip spoiler at the rear end of the boot lid, increasing the tread width and wheel arches of both cars.

The interior will continue to be refurbished with a pair of greatly enhanced sports seats, a sports steering wheel, aluminum pedals, a 10.1-inch infotainment system and an RS-only display for the virtual cockpit digital instrument panel.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Express last year, Audi Sport Sales and Marketing Chief Rolf Mickle called the new Audi RS 3 one of the brand’s success stories. He attributed the car’s popularity to its 5-cylinder powertrain, suggesting that Audi wasn’t thinking of downsizing it with this Mk3 model.

Michl said: [the RS 3] Is one of the most emotional Audi sports cars, a major part of the brand’s DNA, dating back to the original quattro. You can be confident that all future RS models will always carry on the good side and characteristics.

Prices start at around 50,000 as delivery to the first customer is scheduled for early next year.

Looking forward to seeing the new Audi RS 3? Let us know in the comments below …

