Carpenters Group calls on government to say Google ad spoofing remains a problem | Latest News





Law firm Carpenters Group is urging the government to better regulate the activities of tech companies to counter spoofed ads appearing on search engine Google, said Andy Thornley, director of public relations. Said. Round table.

The problem is that scammers are buying popular phrases that are searched on Google via smartphones. For example, it means that spoofed ads appear prominently at the top of search engine results, like the numbers that Aviva claims.

So, for example, if a claimant is involved in a car accident, a Google search for the insurance company’s contact details on their mobile phone will immediately bring up the click-to-call feature on the phone.

If claimants click on a spoofed ad link and use the click-to-call feature, they are unknowingly sent to a fraudulent claim management company (CMC) instead of a real insurance company.

This allows fraudsters to obtain insurance claim information and impersonate an insurance company for financial gain.

Thornley explains: In the past, Google has tried to address this issue by introducing due diligence to companies that use Google’s ad word and pausing ads while it’s happening.

However, the issue remains persistent and the efforts so far have not been sufficient.

That’s why the Carpenters Group calls on the government to more tightly regulate the activities of tech companies and increase their responsibility for the ads they display.

Pressing for a solution

According to Thornley, there are two potential routes: a draft of the Online Safety Bill (OSB) and a solution by a new division of the Competitive Markets Authority (CMA).

Under pressure from the financial services and insurance industry, the government has recently extended the OSB draft to include financial fraud that can hurt or hurt people.

Thornley argued that this was only relevant to user-created content and did not specifically address issues related to spoofed advertising.

The ABI is also working on a campaign to expand the scope of the OSB draft. This was explained during the fraud charter meeting as a complex and long law.

The Carpenters Group has discussed this topic with Parliamentarian Paul Scully, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Oliver Dowden, and Minister of Media and Data John Whittingdale. It was. All three have pointed the law firm to CMA’s digital market division.

The company is also talking to consumer group Which? And many other consumer groups who believe that spoofing advertising issues aren’t limited to the insurance industry.

Thornley said he is pushing for that policy goal to get more regulation.

Insurance Times is asking Google for comment.

