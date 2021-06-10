Abre.io Wins K-12 Education Technology Innovation in 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program





Abre is K-12’s most flexible platform for today’s complex learning communities, reducing technology stack fragmentation and leveraging student information in and out of the classroom via Student 360 for transparency and insight. Provides powerful software apps and solutions. In addition, the platform connects students in the learning community by connecting all stakeholders, including students, families, staff and community partners, with what is most important to actively drive student success. It helps to improve the results and operational efficiency of.

“The definition of school itself needs to change, and the success of education needs to change, with two educators in a single school district, rather than being determined by standardized test scores or core subject areas. It’s unique in that it was developed. Solve real technology challenges within the learning community, “said James Johnson, Managing Director of EdTech Breakthrough. “Congratulations on being selected for the Education Administration Solution of the Year again this year. Abre has certainly earned its reputation for its” groundbreaking EdTech solution for K-12 “.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to recognize innovation, diligence and success in a variety of educational technology areas such as student engagement, school management, adaptive learning, STEM education, e-learning and career preparation. This year’s program attracted more than 2,000 candidates from more than 17 countries around the world.

“Abre means’open’in Spanish. We are proud to partner with schools around the world to help our students open the door. By doing so, they will Whatever your life after that, you can be ready for success, “said CEO James Stoffer. , Abre.io. “Abre’s all-on-one platform creates true simplicity and flexibility. Everyone knows where to support student success with Abre. EdTech Breakthrough shows key recognition in the industry. Thank you for

About Abre.io

Abre.io is K-12’s number one management platform for children as a whole. Developed by two educators who are tired of not being able to provide the best technology experience for their stakeholders, Abre.io is a true educational platform that connects what is most important to students, families, staff and community partners. .. Abre.io helps schools improve student success while saving money and providing a better connectivity experience through customized communication, integrated data and full interoperability. Follow Abre on https://abre.io/ Twitter @abreplatform.

About EdTech Breakthrough

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global innovation and leadership, to recognize the excellence of educational technology products, businesses and people. I am devoting myself. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for publicly assessing breakthrough educational technology outcomes in categories such as e-learning, student involvement, school management, career preparation, language learning, and STEM. For more information, please visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Source Abre.io

