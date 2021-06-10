iCloud Plus combines Apple’s privacy commitment with Upsell





Apple has spent a considerable amount of time defending itself as a protector of user privacy. CEO Tim Cook has reiterated that privacy is a fundamental human right, and the company runs multiple advertising campaigns based on its privacy commitments to keep users’ devices private and secure. We have fought a fierce battle with the authorities.

It’s easy to sell. Our products protect your privacy. But that promise has changed a lot with the announcement of iCloud Plus this week. iCloud Plus is the first to bundle new security protections with a paid subscription service. Our products keep users safe, but now one of them is a monthly subscription that doesn’t include the device, even if the protection built into the device is enhanced. ..

iCloud has always been one of Apple’s simplest services. If you have 5GB of free storage available to back up everything from images to messages to app data, and you need more (or if you inevitably want to silence Apple’s ransom notes when storage runs out) , You can pay a monthly subscription. Apple hasn’t changed anything about pricing or storage options as part of its move to iCloud Plus. Prices continue to range from $ 0.99 per month for 50GB of storage to $ 9.99 for 2TB. However, what has changed is the list of features to get, which has been tripled.

Private Relay and Hide my Email are privacy features included in iCloud Plus.

The first change is an extension of Apple’s existing HomeKit Secure Video service, which is within the reach of iCloud’s traditional cloud storage. iCloud Plus now allows you to securely stream and record from an unlimited number of cameras, starting with up to five before.

However, with new private relay and email hiding features, iCloud Plus is expanding its capabilities from storage-based services to storage and privacy services. Privacy-focused additions are trivial in Apple’s grand plans for protection throughout its ecosystem, and Apple doesn’t use them as a justification for raising the cost of iCloud. Nevertheless, they open the door to so-called premium privacy features and become part of Apple’s massively growing service empire.

These features appear as Apple acknowledges the limits of what privacy protection can do on your device. What’s happening on the iPhone in the 2019 ad is the way the company promised, but the iPhone will be able to browse the web, receive emails, and generally win i on the iPhone. If you need to connect to the Internet, its privacy depends on the infrastructure that provides it.

The most interesting of these new features is the Apples Private Relay. It is intended to protect web traffic from shield pp search eyes on iOS 15 and macOS Monterey. Hide your data from both your internet service provider and advertisers who may create detailed profiles based on your browsing history. It may sound like a VPN, but Apple claims that the dual-hop design of Private Relays doesn’t even give Apple itself a complete picture of your browsing data. On the other hand, a regular VPN requires some trust. In other words, be careful about the VPN you use.

Image: Apple

As Craig Federighi, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, explains, VPNs can protect your data from the outside, but you need to put a lot of trust in one centralized entity, the VPN provider. And that’s a big responsibility for that intermediary, with the user making really difficult trust decisions about exposing all that information to a single entity.

Federighi wanted the Fast Company to completely eliminate these issues by adopting a dual-hop architecture.

The mechanism is as follows. With private relays, Internet traffic is sent through two proxy servers on the way to the destination. First, traffic is encrypted before leaving the device. Then, when it reaches the first Apple-run server, it is assigned an anonymous IP that hides a specific location. A second server, controlled by a third party, then decrypts the web address and forwards the traffic to the destination.

Apple finds VPNs today to be very difficult to make trust decisions

Apple can’t know which website you’re requesting, it’s only requesting an IP address, and third parties can’t see that IP address, so the requesting web Only the site is recognized. (Apple says it also uses Oblivious DNS over HTTPS.) This is unlike most currently available double and multi-hop VPN services where the provider may control both servers. I will. However, you can probably combine a VPN with a proxy server to do the same. Apple states that Private Relay has no performance impact.

Private relays are theoretically more private than regular VPNs, but Apple’s offerings are also more limited. You can’t use it to trick a website into thinking you’re accessing it from another location. As a result, private relays cannot be used to circumvent the geographic restrictions on content that is blocked by services such as government and Netflix. It also seems to be targeting only web browsing data via Safari, not third-party browsers or native apps. In a WWDC developer session on this feature, Apple stated that private relays also include DNS queries and a small subset of traffic from your app, especially insecure HTTP traffic. However, no other browsers were mentioned, and Apple told The Verge that it would only handle app traffic if the app technically happened to load the web in the browser window. ..

Hide my Email provides a sophisticated interface for creating burner email addresses.Image: Apple

In addition to private relay, iCloud Plus also includes Hide my Email, a feature designed to protect the privacy of your email addresses. You don’t have to use your real email address on every requesting site (not to mention the increased risk of revealing important parts of your login credentials and the influx of spam), and using Hide My Email , You can generate and share a unique random address. It then forwards the received message to your actual email address. This is another privacy-focused feature that is outside of iCloud’s traditional focus and can be useful even if similar options have been available for years.

For example, Gmail allows you to add random characters to your email address using the simple + sign. Even Apple-owned Sign In with Apple services use a similar trick to pass a random email address to each service they use. However, the advantage of Apple’s new service is that it provides easy-to-access shortcuts for generating them in the email app and Safari, centering features in a way that seems to enhance mainstream appeal. is.

Sufficient privacy is included even with standard purchase

Apple may be charging for bundling private relays and Hide My Email with your iCloud subscription, but these iCloud Plus additions are a set of things already built into Apple’s hardware and software. It’s still small compared to privacy protection. There are no immediate signs that any of these existing privacy features will be locked behind your monthly subscription fee. In fact, the list of built-in protections provided by Apple continues to grow.

This includes a new email privacy protection feature in the iOS 15 Email app. This feature sends email through the relay service and confuses tracking pixels that may be hidden in the email (more information on tracking pixels here). iOS 15 also has a new app privacy report feature that shows how often your app accesses your location, camera, microphone, and other data.

The list of iPhones with built-in privacy features continues to grow in iOS 15. Image: Apple

However, with iCloud Plus, Apple now offers two privacy protections that are different from those included in the device purchase for free, and the division between the two seems somewhat arbitrary. Apple is a Private Relay. While it justifies charging for these features as it increases the cost of running services such as and Hide My Email, Mail Privacy Protection also relies on relay servers that probably can’t be run for free. ..

Regardless of the reason, choosing to charge for these services has opened the door for Apple to become part of the increasingly important service business, not just the hardware business. Means. Protecting your privacy was already part of the company trying to lock you into that device. Now it could be part of an attempt to lock you into that service. All the while, the walls around the apple garden are getting higher and higher.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos