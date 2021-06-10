Google has added a wallet switch to lock the screen on Android 12 Beta 2





Google has added a wallet switch to lock the screen in Android 12 Beta. This simplifies and speeds up the NFC or contactless payment process.

Android 12 has fundamentally revisited several aspects of Android, including the quick settings area. Android 12 Beta 2 gives you quick access to the power button, Google Home shortcuts, and Google Pay from the quick settings area.

If you have set up payment options in Google Pay and are using a previously unlocked device, you will now see a small wallet icon on the Android 12 Beta 1 device lock screen.

Google is adding wallet toggle on Android 12 Beta 2

Google seems to have abandoned the previously introduced Card & Passes activation method. This required holding down the power button on the device.

It’s still unclear why the tech giant decided to change the activation method. Nevertheless, the new icon is relatively clear when compared to the power button menu shortcuts. You may not see the wallet shortcut after updating to Android 12 Beta 2, but don’t worry.

To enable this quick toggle manually[設定],[表示],[画面のロック],[ウォレットの表示]Move in the order of. This may seem like a tweak to the lock screen, but Android 12 makes it easier to access your wallet.

Payment method using wallet

First, you need to unlock your device before you can make a payment. According to 9to5Google, this is just a precaution to prevent bank cards from being used for fraudulent payments.

Also note that this is also related to the new Google Pay home in the settings panel. On the downside, the new method does not significantly speed up the process over the previous method of pressing and holding the power button.

However, the average Android user will find it effortlessly. Google is urging users to sign up for Android 12 Beta.

In Android 12, the power button has been assigned a new role. Press and hold to call the Google Assistant.In addition, Google has a power button for quick access to the power menu on your Pixel smartphone.[クイック設定]It is in the area.

The power button only appears when the quick settings are fully expanded. this is,[編集]With a button[設定]It appears to the right of the button in the form of a regular Power logo.

