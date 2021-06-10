Privacy watchers see concerns come true with Google’s FLoC





Google’s automated cookie-free ad targeting method or Cohorts’ federation learning is meant to protect privacy by providing people with a higher degree of anonymity than third-party cookies provide. Instead, it may allow advertising companies to identify and access information about people online more quickly and easily.

As privacy and data ethics advocates warn, businesses combine FLoC IDs with existing identifiable profile information to provide unique insights into people’s digital travel before third-party cookie tracking reveals it. And are beginning to connect with what they already know about them. IDs can also help improve the accuracy of systems that detect people’s identities and can also act as permanent identities, according to identity technology companies.

“The more signals we have, the more accurate it will be, and the FLoC ID will be one of the signals we use,” said Mathieu Roche, CEO of ID technology company ID5.

Google shows FLoC as a privacy-safe ad targeting indicator because it doesn’t track individuals this way. Instead, use machine learning to group people based on the web pages they visit. In addition, the FLoC IDs assigned to people are updated weekly. It is intended to filter gradual evolutionary aggregates and limit the use of FLoC IDs as persistent identifiers. In addition, because the system runs automatically within a web browser such as Google’s Chrome, Google doesn’t define exactly how to assemble the cohort, a label that reveals what the opaque code represents. Does not provide.

Nonetheless, the advertising industry, which has incorporated basic Internet technologies such as cookies and IP addresses into the means of identifying people online, does the same with FLoC IDs, hoping to avoid the imminent end of cookies. I’m looking at the opportunity to do.

Over time, FLoC IDs can act as persistent identifiers, much like IP addresses, said Nishant Desai, GroupM’s Group Director of Technology and Operations at GroupM’s Advertising Technology Division, Xaxis. Like IP addresses, FLoC IDs are not completely static. However, the same FLoC ID or range of IDs can be associated with someone.

“If your behavior doesn’t change, the algorithm will continue to assign you to that same cohort, so some users can or can associate a persistent FLoC ID with themselves.” Others interviewed for this article have limited the statistical significance of today’s data usage and analysis as Google tests FLoC on a small portion of web traffic during the trial period. I emphasized that there is.

FLoC IDs can lower the barriers for businesses to collect information about individuals. This surprises privacy advocates. Previously, someone had to visit the website once before the website could drop the cookie on the machine and track its activity on the web, but the FLoC ID and the signal it sends are You will be able to understand from the beginning. Bennett Ciphers Staff Technologist at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital privacy advocacy group. “This is unprecedented in ad tech,” he added.

In a blog post published in March, Ciphers criticized FLoC as a “terrible idea.” “If a tracker starts with your FLoC cohort, it only needs to distinguish your browser from thousands of other browsers (rather than hundreds of millions),” he writes.

During the current trial period, Google has no rules regarding how to use the data generated through the FLoC or Chrome browser. The company did not provide any comments prior to publication.

Connect FLoC ID to profile data

Advertising companies are already strategically collecting FLoC IDs and linking or analyzing them to identifiable data to reveal information about people who may not have been known before.

GroupM’s new data division, Choreograph, is analyzing how FLoC IDs can be adjusted to an integrated identity approach that includes “Mooky” IDs and GroupM’s Wunderman Thompson division identifiers. He said. “The idea that FLoC ID is an additional aspect of how to resolve IDs is definitely true,” he said. Desai could be used by identity and advertising technology providers to help resolve identities and inform companies about people who already have identifiable profiles. As another signal, he said he was hoping to include FLoC IDs. “Once FLoC IDs start appearing in the ID graph, we can associate them with those profiles,” he said.

ID5’s probabilistic ID technology uses a variety of signals, such as IP addresses, page URLs, and timestamps, to detect a person’s ID. The company has not yet incorporated the FLoC ID as a consistent data source, but Roche said the FLoC ID could improve the accuracy of the company’s system. FLoC IDs essentially represent the number of vectors required for a company’s ID method to work, because FLoC IDs represent a relatively small number of people, around 1000, rather than hundreds of thousands or millions. Reduce Before a specific ID. If a publisher working on ID5 wants to pass the FLoC ID in the data signal it uses to identify people for ad targeting and measurement, Roche said, “Use it as a separate signal. And you can create a stable identifier. “

Neustar is collecting FLoC data from its site activity and testing what can be gained from FLoC trials on website traffic from several client sites, said Devon DeBlasio, director of product marketing at the company. Stated. Then tie it to the existing identifiable data you have about the person. “Our advertiser clients can associate their FLoC ID with a first-party ID like an email when a user authenticates with a web property,” he said.

MightyHive, another data consultant who helps manage and use the brand’s data, collects FLoC IDs for analysis, said Michael Neveu, the company’s data director. “We’re categorizing users by these buckets,” he said. Advertisers can determine whether a user associated with a particular FLoC ID performs a particular action more often than others, such as by purchasing a particular product. “Users belong to the Cohort 1000. I would like to contact other users in a similar cohort to see if they are interested,” says Neveu.

Desai et al. Build demand-side platforms and other ad tech companies to collect and analyze cohort identities and build a rich taxonomy for ad targeting that detects people’s interests based on the patterns they represent. Is expected.

The work has begun. Criteo, an ad tech company, said it collects FLoC IDs on DIGIDAY, but didn’t elaborate on how to use or plan the data. According to Michael Beschastnov, product architect of Iponweb’s supply-side tech company, The MediaGrid, Iponweb’s DSP can use data from FLoC IDs for ad targeting as Google expands beyond current pilots There is sex. He said the parent company is conducting internal tests on how it uses FLoC data, but he expects this to be “part of the product.”

FLoC reverse engineering

In addition to associating your FLoC ID with other types of data, you can use Google’s cookie-free targeting method alone to create a viewer profile.

Don Marti, vice president of ecosystem innovation at advertising services company CafeMedia, began reverse engineering FLoC IDs in April to explore topics associated with a particular anonymous group or cohort of people. “You can use FLoC data to place ads on a subset of your audience that have FLoC, as well as notify users who don’t have FLoC of context placements, or their cohort blocks. It will be done, “Marty said. There is no indication that FLoC ID reverse engineering can identify anyone without other data.

Marti posted about what he found by analyzing millions of data points from captured FLoC-enabled browsers, where certain FLoC IDs appeared more often than other IDs in relation to content keywords. Identified. As an example, he evaluated FLoC IDs related to financial and technical content. The FLoC ID “long valley” probably points to people who aren’t particularly interested in investment-related content, but so was the narrow range of people in the 14000s. “Therefore, a brokerage firm like Charles Schwab may start by testing the success of its advertising on the 14000 range FLoC if it wants to reach potential investors,” he wrote.

However, not all advertising companies are convinced of the potential of FLoC’s identity. Mediavine, which manages ads for small publishers, is experimenting with how FLoC IDs can help with content recommendations. However, “Mediavine has not linked FLoC to our first-party data and has no plans to do so,” said Eric Hochberger, co-founder and CEO of both companies. The company, like many other ad tech companies that work directly with publishers, identifies to bring advertising and subscription revenue to publishers operating on the open web after the fallout of third-party cookies. We have taken advantage of the possibilities of first-party data connections possible.

“First-party relationships are becoming the most valuable data source. Ultimately, the FLoC cohort is just an anonymous ID, and according to Google’s own findings, at most as much as third-party cookies. It has a 95% targeting effect, “says Hochberger. “We find no value in trying to link low-value data to high-value data.”

“This little information package”

However, obviously, other companies consider FLoC ID to be potentially valuable ID data, so privacy researchers such as Cyphers consider FLoC ID to be a less theoretical privacy issue.

Google’s Chrome browser assigns a FLoC ID to all Chrome users who are not opting out by turning off the browser’s privacy sandbox setting or blocking it with a browser extension. Therefore, even if someone has never visited your site before, your FLoC ID can reveal information about that user that your site or advertising system does not otherwise have. For example, these data signals may be used as a whole to identify someone’s gender if they are likely to belong to a high-income or low-income group, or if they live in a particular area. I can do it. “This is a new feature for making decisions,” Cyphers said, even though this process is intended as an alternative to protecting the privacy of behavior tracking made possible by third-party cookies. ..

“Chrome will show this FLoC ID to every site I visit for the first time,” Cyphers said. “When you first see it, without doing anything else [a website or ad system] They will have this little package about you. ”

