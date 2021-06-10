Apple Watch’s new photo face adds a portrait to your wrist. The behavior on WatchOS 8 is as follows:





Your Apple Watch will be the new watch face later this year.Here’s what you need to know

CNET This article is part of WWDC 2021. All the latest articles from Apple’s annual developer conference.

According to Apple, Apple Watch’s most popular watch faces are also the most personal. Photoface allows you to choose your favorite photo that spins your watch each time you raise your wrist to wake it up. Apple One of the most notable new features that Apple has announced at WatchOS 8 is the new portrait watch face, which will be available later this fall.

Each time you take a photo with your iPhone’s camera using portrait mode, a lot of information is captured, including the depth of the photo. Here’s how the phone adds a blurry background around the person in the photo. The portrait dial uses the same information to add a 3D-like look to the clock face. You can also place the clock in front of or behind a person. Turn the digital crown on your watch to zoom in and out to make your photos look alive.

All about apple

CNET’s Apple Report newsletter provides news, reviews, and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and software.

WatchOS 8 is currently available to developers, but with a public beta in July, anyone with a compatible Apple will test unreleased software alongside iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. I can do it.

Here’s what we know about the new portrait watch face:

Playing: Watch this: Portrait face feature added to Apple Watch

3:17

Start portrait mode photos on your iPhone

To set up a new portrait mode watch face, start with a photo captured in portrait mode using your iPhone camera. Open the Photos app on your iPhone[アルバム]Select the tab to see all the portrait mode photos you have taken.

[メディア タイプ]Scroll down until you see[ポートレート]Choose. All the photos saved in that album can be used on your watch face. If you don’t have a portrait photo, start taking one. Not only can you create a fully personalized watch face, but you can also take great pictures in the process.

Creating a portrait watch face is easy.

Most of the watch face creation process is done in the Watch app on the iPhone. Technically, you can create a watch face directly on your Apple Watch, but it can be difficult to create an accurate watch face on that small screen.

You can see that there are various clock fonts and positions where you can place your photos.

CNET

We expect Apple to add portrait watch faces to the app with the release of iOS 15 and follow the same process of creating photo watch faces today. This means that you can open the Watch app, go to the Face Gallery, select a portrait face, and view, select, and edit the portrait photo you want to use with your watch face.

Apple said in a statement that it would be possible to adjust the position where the photo overlaps the watch, offer more customization options, and prevent the watch from cutting someone’s head. ..

What we don’t know yet

Watchfaces aren’t available yet, so there are a few things we don’t know yet. The biggest question I still have is how many photos I can add to my face and circulate. Or is there only one photo per watch face?

More answers will be available when the public beta is released in July.

Apple Watch isn’t the only Apple device to get new software. The iPhone gets iOS 15 and Apple’s tablet lineup gets iPadOS 15. On the other hand, Mac gets MacOS Monterey. Each has lots of fun new features that you’ll want to check out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos