3 A man transforming a 170 minute kitchen using paint and a hair dryer hack





Simple changes make a big difference. (Photo: Nick Richards)

In rental housing, it can be difficult to make the place feel like you, but one man found a way to update the kitchen without making major changes.

23-year-old Nick Richards from Essex is a YouTuber and works in a part-time retail business. He had a small budget, but decided to overhaul the kitchen to make it lighter and more modern.

Our kitchen was set up by a local council about six years ago and we had the opportunity to choose what it really looks like, Nick told the money-saving community, LatestDeals.co.uk. ..

At that time, we chose dark wood cabinets with cream-colored worktops, cream-colored tiles, and cream-colored walls.

We wanted something a little more modern and fresh to suit our tastes, so we wanted to remake the kitchen. Since we live in public housing, we don’t have permission to physically change anything, so everything is done with 100% cosmetics and can be undone.

What Nick had to start. (Photo: Nick Richards)

Nick says the main motivation for the new kitchen project was to brighten the space. He says it looked pretty dark in previous designs with walnut cabinets.

He applied a single coat of paint to change the tiles from cream to gray, changed the worktop from cream to wood with a DC fix, applied a white DC fix to the dark wood cabinets, and the handles I made it silver. It has been replaced with a stylish new black.

The idea of ​​using DC Fix to cover cabinets and worktops is that I’ve been working part-time at a hardware retailer and have used DC Fix in my kitchen project for several customers over the past year. Nick says that talking about what he’s doing came to mind.

He painted all the tiles himself. (Photo: Nick Richards)

I thought it was a great way to redecorate the kitchen a bit within your budget.

Nick has procured everything he needs from B & Q, IKEA and Amazon.

The first stop was B & Q, where I got 20 minutes of GoodHome White Tile Paint. He then found a large bargain and reduced the 5 liter tub of Dulux Pebble Shore Matte Emulsion Paint from 26 to 3.

New worktop. (Photo: Nick Richards)

He went on to buy 3.32 rolls of B & Q Wallpaper Smoother and 5 rolls of DC Fix Plain Gloss White. He also picked up 3 rolls of DC Fixed Oak Woodgrain effect, 10 rolls each.

The next destination was Ikea, and Nick procured some supplies for the new color scheme.

He got a chair hook for 3 people, a big chopping board for 10 people, a small chopping board for 9 people, and a black drainer set for 7 people.

Nick wanted to create a brighter and more modern space. (Photo: Nick Richards)

Finally, Nick bought a pack of 20 black kitchen handles from Amazon for $ 17.55.

The total of this makeover was about 170, he says.

The first step was painting the walls and tiles.

Nick says this was a fairly simple process. If you look closely, you’ll see some brush strokes on the tile, but it’s not too bad.

Transformation. (Photo: Nick Richards)

The main process was to apply DC fixes to the surfaces of cabinets and worktops. Cut to a length slightly longer than the cabinet or worktop, starting at one corner and gradually peeling off the DC fix to smooth the surface.

He adds that using a wallpaper smoothing tool could give a cleaner finish and reduce the amount of air bubbles formed.

After applying the DC fix where you want it, it’s time to cut around the edges with a Stanley knife to fit the size perfectly, Nick says.

Completing the cabinet and DC fix was a lot harder than I expected. I thought I could do it in about 2 hours, but it wasn’t! But I ended up learning a good trick to wrap a DC Fix that prevents air bubbles. Please use a hair dryer when applying.

The end result is much closer to Knicks’ taste. (Photo: Nick Richards)

When smoothing the plastic around the edges and corners, the hair dryer melts the plastic slightly, making it soft and supple.

Overall, Nick is excited about the consequences of his transformation and is pleased to learn from the project. He keeps posting updates on Instagram and YouTube about DIY renovations that fit his budget on a regular basis.

When applying DC fixes, it takes time to get into a good rhythm and process, but he adds that everyone always has their own way of doing things.

More: Hack

If I were to do this redecoration again, I think I might have done something a little more exciting with tiles rather than just painting. They worked, but I think the tile design will look more exciting if you put some type of sticky tile on top or paint it in a different color than white.

Nick was also really pleased to be able to get the job done on his own within his budget.

No professional quote was given. We always try DIY (only if you are confident of doing it yourself) before asking an expert for the best way to save money.

Are there any DIY success stories you can share? We want to hear from you.

Contact: [email protected]

MORE: Women share how to use clever hacks to remove stubborn greasy stains on clothes

MORE: Black women create a natural hair festival to celebrate Afro style

MORE: Your daily horoscope on Thursday, June 10, 2021

Get all the property news, features and advice you need to know from Metro every week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos