Vivo Y73 with MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications





The Vivo Y73 was launched in India as an affordable 4G smartphone under the Chinese brand. It comes in a single RAM and storage configuration and you can choose from two color options. This phone is powered by OctaCore MediaTek SoC and has a triple rear camera setup. On the design side, it has a display notch for selfie cameras, a slim side bezel, and a thick chin. The Vivo Y73 is a slim cell phone that is only 7.38mm thick and lightweight.

Vivo Y73 Price, Stock Status, Sales Offer in India

The Vivo Y73 is priced at Rs. 20,990 for the only 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is available in diamond flare and Roman black colours. Available at the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj EMI Store, and offline partner retailers. At this time, only the Flipkart and Vivo India stores list phones for sale.

Vivo India Store offers 500 cash back on flat Rs. HDFC Bank debit and credit EMI transactions. Bajaj Finserv also has a free EMI option. Flipkart, on the other hand, offers unlimited cashback of 5% for transactions using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards.

Vivo Y73 specifications

The Dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y73 runs Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1. It features a 6.44-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a notch for selfie cameras. The phone is powered by the OctaCore MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and features 8GB of RAM and 3GB of extended RAM to use additional storage space to improve phone performance. According to Vivo, this extended RAM technology uses 3GB of external memory to keep up to 20 apps open in memory at the same time. 128GB of onboard storage is available on phones that are expandable through a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Vivo Y73 has a 64 megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, a 2 megapixel depth sensor with an f / 2.4 lens, and an f / 2.4 lens. On the front is a 16-megapixel shooter with an f / 2.0 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y73 connection options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, electronic compasses, and gyroscopes. Also equipped with in-display fingerprint authentication. Vivo has a 4,000mAh battery in the phone that supports 33W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo Y73 measures 161.24×74.37×7.38 mm and weighs 170 grams.

This week is a spectacular view of all TVs on the Gadgets 360 Podcast Orbital, which discusses 8K, screen sizes, QLEDs and mini-LED panels and provides purchasing advice.





